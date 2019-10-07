The Lower East Side is now a million dollar neighborhood

To nobody's surprise, the Lower East Side has officially joined the million dollar club.

The popular neighborhood is now one of the priciest neighborhoods to live in NYC, with real estate sales at a median price of $1 million or more, according to a new study released Monday from StreetEasy. According to StreetEasy, the Lower East Side has a median recorded sales price of $1,371,587, thanks to “a number of sales in high-end new developments this year [that] have pushed the neighborhood’s median home price.” For more context, sales prices in the area have nearly doubled since 2015.

The Lower East Side, largely inhabited by fresh-out-of college revelers and lively crowds, offers a lot to do in its stretch from the Bowery to East River Park. From its slew of high-end boutiques to an expansive culinary landscape with a restaurants available for every single possible occasion (ie., large birthday parties to fancy tasting menus to late-night eats). But the nabe is known even more so for its strong hold on Manhattan’s nightlife scene. The sheer volume and variety of bars and gastropubs brings many young people flocking down for a night out.

So there’s no shock the neighborhood a noteworthy place to hang in Manhattan—and snag gorgeous property in close proximity.