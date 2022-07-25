At this Filipino-Japanese izakaya spot (izakaya translates to “stay-drink-eat”), there are over two dozen Japanese whiskies on the menu, plus a cocktail list highlighting Japanese and Filipino ingredients. Our favorites are the spicy Wasabi mar-Gari-ta, inspired by sushi’s wasabi-and-ginger combo, and the Langka & Lemongrass, made with lemongrass shochu and jackfruit. Since you’re already staying and drinking, you might as well eat–the menu of kushiyaki skewers is perfect for snacking while you sip your Suntory.
In a city filled with some of the world’s very best bars, the Lower East Side’s nightlife manages to stand out. With clubby spots ideal for dancing, a cutting-edge cocktail bar scene and some of our favorite dive bars in New York City, there’s a bar stool waiting for you around every corner.
Our list of the Lower East Side’s best bars makes it easy for you to pick the perfect place for a first date with your crush, after-work drinks with your coworkers or an all-night party that lasts until Sunday brunch.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Lower East Side