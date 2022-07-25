In a city filled with some of the world’s very best bars, the Lower East Side’s nightlife manages to stand out. With clubby spots ideal for dancing, a cutting-edge cocktail bar scene and some of our favorite dive bars in New York City, there’s a bar stool waiting for you around every corner.

Our list of the Lower East Side’s best bars makes it easy for you to pick the perfect place for a first date with your crush, after-work drinks with your coworkers or an all-night party that lasts until Sunday brunch.

