The Macy's Flower Show is back and better than ever this year

Usually heralding the impending arrival of summer, the annual Macy's Flower Show is as defining of New York as bagels and rooftop bars are. Although last year's show was understandably cancelled, we're here to report that 2021's iteration of the event is officially happening. Beginning May 2 through May 16, New Yorkers will get to walk through a plethora of magical flowers at Macy's flagship store in Herald Square.

This year's theme is "Give. Love. Bloom." and, according to an official press release announcing the news, the "presentation will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead." Free to the public, the colorful "exhibit" will be open for browsing during the store's regular hours.

Needless to say, visitors should expect a slightly different format than what they're used to seeing. The space will certainly be filled with beautiful blooming florals, but the displays will all be socially distanced, as will the structures (from topiaries to grand bridges and columns) extending from the main floor through the outdoor area surrounding the store.

Bombastic iconic displays of years past have become the stuff of legend and we can't help but think that 2021's celebration will be that much more intense given the year we've all had.

To get you all giddy with excitement, check out some photos from 2019's show—the last one we were treated to:

