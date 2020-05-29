The Manhattanhenge sunset is happening this weekend

While some New York traditions have been put aside as the city is still working to enter Phase 1 of reopening, nature is still showing up for us in all its glory.

For the first time this summer, New Yorkers can witness the unique celestial phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge. The setting sun will align perfectly with Manhattan’s grid, leaving a golden glow between the city’s skyscrapers. As these are far from regular times there's actually no need to congregate at busy intersections like 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Streets to catch a clear view.

New Yorkers at any east-west numbered street in Manhattan can see the glow shares Astrophysicist Jackie Faherty, with the American Museum of Natural History.

If you happen to be in Manhattan at 8:13pm any gridded street with a clear view over the Hudson toward New Jersey is an option for seeing what is happening. Avoid the popular sights. Those have been done anyway. #manhattanhenge pic.twitter.com/IulBHikgtP — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) May 29, 2020

So why not spread out your viewing across the summer so there are no crowds around! I promise it’s still a gorgeous moment. Here’s a shot I took of #manhattanhengeeffect last year from Harlem. Gorgeous!!! And similar to a #manhattanhenge grid kiss pic.twitter.com/aKH8AYeKmY — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) May 29, 2020

If you do find yourself out, be sure to social distance, do not congregate in crowds and wear a face mask.

Tonight, Friday, May 29, you can watch the sun low on the horizon between buildings at 8:13pm, and see what will appear as a half sun. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, you can spot similar vistas at 8:12pm for a full sun.

One Instagrammer already shot photos pre-Manhattanhenge, from Tuesday and Wednesday while there were clear skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maciej (@carpe_nyc) on May 28, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

To capture the globe of fire in the sky on camera this weekend be sure to turn off your flash. We'll be closely watching the weather reports to see if the fog and rain will subside and allow the city to see one of the most Instagrammable moments of the year.

And don't worry. If you can't make it out to see Manhattanhenge safely, stay tuned for our round-up of the most stunning photos of the event on Monday. (Weather permitting, of course.)

