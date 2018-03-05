  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The mayor really, really wants to ban plastic bags in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Clayton Guse Posted: Monday March 5 2018, 3:36pm

The mayor really, really wants to ban plastic bags in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kate Ter Haar

It’s been nearly 20 years since the plastic shopping bag was idolized in the Oscar-winning film American Beauty. In the picture, weed-dealing teenager Ricky Fitts records a video of one floating in the wind and calls it “the most beautiful thing” he had ever filmed.

But in 2018, New York City’s chief elected official isn’t hearing any of that shit. On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his support of an op-ed from the Times, which called for the city to ban plastic bags altogether.

The mayor’s crusade against New Yorkers’ widespread use of plastic shopping bags is nothing new. In 2016, he signed a City Council bill that would impose a five cent fee on any disposable retail bags. The measure was umbrellaed under De Blasio’s OneNYC plan, which included the lofty goal of making New York a zero waste city by 2030, a far cry from its current trash-ridden state

But just months later, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that blocked the city’s bag fee and instead commissioned a study to provide recommendations on alternate bag-restricting legislation. The results of that study were released in January but provided no real recommendations or solutions. 

Now, De Blasio is back on the plastic bag warpath, but this time things are different. He has no re-election campaign to worry about, and—if he so chooses—could burn all of his political capital on a bag ban without fear of being booted from office. If he’s successful, expect to see a whole lot more Strand tote bags dangling off shoulders throughout the city.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Clayton Guse

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest