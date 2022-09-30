New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Met Gala
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Met Gala 2023 theme will celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld

The famous fashion event will take place on May 1, 2023.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The New York fashion deities have spoken: the theme for next year's Met Gala will focus on the work of late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away at the age of 85 back in 2019.

As usual, the invite-only event will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May (this year, that would be May 1).

According to an official press release, the theme selection coincides with a new major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute also focusing on the fashion guru. "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will be on view from May 5 through July 16, 2023 and it will highlight "the designer's stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines—aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019." Expect approximately 150 pieces to be on display alongside original Lagerfeld sketches. 

The show will be curated by the Institute's head curator Andrew Bolton.

Back to the benefit, which can cost up to $30,000 to attend: the New York Times reports that the recently announced theme was originally scheduled for 2022 but had to be pushed back because of the pandemic. 

No word yet on who the event's co-chairs will be, but we expect an announcement about that to be made public relatively soon.

As for what sorts of outfits attending celebrities will don in order to be on theme, we imagine the red carpet will be invaded by loads of Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi and Chloé, all houses that Lagerfeld had worked with throughout his illustrious career.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.