The Met Gala is actually happening this year

The "Oscars of Fashion" will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again in 2021.

As much fun as the #MetGalaChallenge was last year, it’s looking like the most high-profile party of the year in NYC will be taking place in person once again this year.

After being replaced by a virtual iteration of the event this past May, the New York Post reports that the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is back on IRL for 2021. The only catch? It’s won’t be held on the first Monday in May.

This year, the Met Gala is set to take place on September 13. (It can’t take place on the first Monday in September because that’s, you know, Labor Day.) While not much is yet known about the event, the Post is reporting that Tom Ford and breakout inauguration star Amanda Gorman are being eyed as hosts.

The black-tie gala often referred to as the “Oscars of Fashion,” raises funds each year for the Met’s Costume Institute. Due to the pandemic, last year’s gala which was tied to the major exhibition About Time was canceled while the museum was temporarily closed to visitors.

At least with four extra months, you’ll have a bit more time to work on snagging an invite.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.