Jimelle Levon Met Gala gown
Designer - Jimelle Levon @jimellelevon Photographer/Cinematography - Tyler Patterson of Silent Type Media @tpcinematography Model - Jalisa Howard @themonajalisa Press - Ayanda Kristen PR @ayandakristen

20 incredible looks from last night's virtual Met Gala

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday May 5 2020, 2:24pm
There may not have been a red carpet to walk down, but Twitter's high fashion community brought its A Game during last night's virtual Met Gala.

The citywide shutdown may have canceled the official Met Gala, but it also opened the usually exclusive event to the public on Monday, May 4, which was when the original event was slated to take place.

High Fashion Twitter submitted their fashions with the hashtag, #HFMetGala, which were within the Met's annual theme, which is "About Time: Fashion and Duration." The museum's curator Andrew Bolton described it as a "reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous," according to Vogue.

Celebrities also took part recreating iconic Met Gala looks, with the hashtag, #MetGalaChallenge, including Mindy Kaling and Adam Rippon, who took on Jared Leto's red outfit and Rihanna's yellow getup from 2019, respectively.

So without further ado, here are some of the most creative and fabulous looks we saw during last night's more democratic Met Gala:

Mindy in Jared Leto's red suit with an extra head

Adam Rippon in a cozy version of Rihanna's gown

Mushroom cloud couture realness

A wrapping paper recreation of Gigi Hadid's dress

A family accepts the challenge

A 2018 Lilly Collins look

Lenk Lewks for Less

A good Billy Porter dupe

Backstage Marie Antoinette

Patterns on patterns

A crumbling statue returning to earth

The face of time

The stunning black Southern belle gown

Newspapers couture

1860s walking dress

Dior/Givenchy inspired gown

Thom Browne designed co-ed collection

A successful recreation of Lady Gaga's entrance look

For the love of pearls

An outfit across time

 

