20 incredible looks from last night's virtual Met Gala

There may not have been a red carpet to walk down, but Twitter's high fashion community brought its A Game during last night's virtual Met Gala.

The citywide shutdown may have canceled the official Met Gala, but it also opened the usually exclusive event to the public on Monday, May 4, which was when the original event was slated to take place.

High Fashion Twitter submitted their fashions with the hashtag, #HFMetGala, which were within the Met's annual theme, which is "About Time: Fashion and Duration." The museum's curator Andrew Bolton described it as a "reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous," according to Vogue.

Celebrities also took part recreating iconic Met Gala looks, with the hashtag, #MetGalaChallenge, including Mindy Kaling and Adam Rippon, who took on Jared Leto's red outfit and Rihanna's yellow getup from 2019, respectively.

So without further ado, here are some of the most creative and fabulous looks we saw during last night's more democratic Met Gala:

Mindy in Jared Leto's red suit with an extra head

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social. pic.twitter.com/8PNCTpLFLd — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 1, 2020

Adam Rippon in a cozy version of Rihanna's gown

Mushroom cloud couture realness

Taking my style of drag and the theme of About Time- our time is up and everything is blowing up in our face. This is the end of this era. But, with complete destruction can come a fresh start once the bandages are removed. @HFMetGala #HFMetGala #hfmetgala2020 #MetGala #GlowJob pic.twitter.com/xnviHS5ic6 — Glow Job (@QueenGlowJob) May 4, 2020

A wrapping paper recreation of Gigi Hadid's dress

Finished my #metgalachallenge with a paper dress based on Gigi Hadid’s Versace look. I’m really pleased with how it turned out considering it’s made ENTIRELY of last Christmas’ leftover wrapping paper, glue, paint, and a pillowcase for the sleeve. 😄 pic.twitter.com/QgpWXVe0Jx — AvantGeek (@AvantGeekArt) May 3, 2020

A family accepts the challenge

A 2018 Lilly Collins look

So I recreated Lily Collins 2018 met gala look 😬 #metgalachallenge pic.twitter.com/7E6z8YPl77 — Ella Mackinson (@ellaraewyn) May 3, 2020

Lenk Lewks for Less

A good Billy Porter dupe

Not usually on twitter but thought it would be fun to share my #metgalachallenge recreation look on here as well! I chose my fav; @theebillyporter Thanks guys this was fun @voguemagazine @metmuseum pic.twitter.com/KmBGUGTfAD — Heather Spears (@Heather_Spears) May 3, 2020

Backstage Marie Antoinette

𝒶𝒷𝑜𝓊𝓉 𝓉𝒾𝓂𝑒: 𝒻𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝑜𝓃 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒹𝓊𝓇𝒶𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃



blurred lines of time, fashion and technology. my pièce de résistance.



#HFMetGala2020 pic.twitter.com/uP4140qePb — dioni (@imyourrushmore) May 4, 2020

Patterns on patterns

A crumbling statue returning to earth

The face of time

The stunning black Southern belle gown

My take on this years Met Gala theme “About Time: Fashion and Duration” with a twist. The black “Southern Belle” gown and entire ensemble was designed and hand constructed by me pic.twitter.com/d7e2NsY389 — Jimelle Levon (@jimellelevon) May 4, 2020

Newspapers couture

1860s walking dress

Restyling an 1860s walking dress I made. Poisonous arsenic dye was all the rage in the 1800s, but fashion hasn’t become any less deadly for the planet. Restyling old garments is an amazing way to reduce waste and contributions to fast fashion #HFMetGala2020 @HFMetGala pic.twitter.com/MD00VNqmy9 — Devon Horn (@DevonNatalya) May 4, 2020

Dior/Givenchy inspired gown

Thom Browne designed co-ed collection

... about time ...



cyclical and linear, fragmented and integrated, fashion pushes on as a constant reflection of the ages in which we live.



look 20 of @ThomBrowneNY, the first co-ed collection, brings the timelessness of tailoring to new creative heights. #HFMetGala2020 pic.twitter.com/nKlWSWu5bP — aria (@pughatory) May 4, 2020

A successful recreation of Lady Gaga's entrance look

my recreation of @ladygaga ‘s 2019 met gala look for the #MetGalaChallenge! (yes, all 4 of them) Made from pink bedsheets, a laundry bin, black photo backdrop, and other stuff from around the house!



feat. my dad as my umbrella assistant and my mom as the camerawoman! 💕 pic.twitter.com/zTgHoU6K6J — Shay 💕 (@crescentshaycos) May 3, 2020

For the love of pearls

An outfit across time

This years theme is all fashion's relation to time⏱️



From this I was inspired to create a look in an attempt to escape the seasonal fashion cycle🕘. I referenced 1920s modern art 🎨, retrofuturism 🚀,current minimalism ◾️, and of course CDG✨.#HFMetGala2020 @HFMetGala pic.twitter.com/qgGflQNLbY — samj (@samjstudios) May 4, 2020

