The Met Museum welcomes back visitors with new outdoor installation by Yoko Ono

To celebrate the return of visitors on August 29, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has added new banners to its facade designed by none other than Yoko Ono.

Ono's piece, titled DREAM TOGETHER (2020), were created in response to the pandemic and consists of simple white 24-by-26-foot banners with the words "Dream" and "Together" in black. They flank the museum's main entrance with one on each side of the doors, joining Wangechi Mutu's installation of four bronze sculptures, The NewOnes, will free Us (2019), which sit in the niches of the exterior of the building.

Ono's banners are reminiscent of her other works like her IMAGINE PEACE campaign with John Lennon in that they simply convey an encouraging and peaceful message through bold words in black and white.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening

Ono has exhibited in hundreds of exhibitions across the world at venues like the Japan Society in New York, the Schirn Kunsthalle, the Museum of Modern Art, the Tate Modern, the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT), and, currently, the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, Portugal, with Yoko Ono: The Learning Garden of Freedom. In 2009, she received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Venice Biennale.

"When we dream together, we create a new reality," Ono said in a statement. "The world is suffering terribly, but we are together, even if it can be hard to see at times, and our only way through this crisis will be together. Each one of us has the power to change the world. Remember love. DREAM TOGETHER."

Max Hollein, the museum's director, says that Ono's banners are "an urgent, poetic message of unity, positivity, and aspiration."

"As the world begins to slowly emerge from this unprecedented time of distress, uncertainty, and isolation, and as important calls to action are happening and being heard throughout the U.S., Yoko's DREAM TOGETHER invites fellow New Yorkers to honor the challenges, the suffering, and the loss by inspiring hope and acknowledging connection. For 150 years, The Met has been a place where one can commune with our local and our global cultures. We hope that this moving and uplifting work sends a signal of resilience and unity to all."

html

Share the story