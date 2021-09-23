New York
drive-in movie theater
Skyline Drive-In

The best date ideas in NYC

Woo your crush by embarking on one of these amazing date ideas in NYC, which range from classic to quirky

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/dfd4ec6b-b13c-4d7a-ab50-316cd5d42e42.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Adam Goldman
&
Shaye Weaver
Coming up with the perfect date idea in NYC can be tricky whether you’re trying to impress someone new or looking to rekindle the flames with your longtime love. There are so many things to do in New York it can feel like there are too many choices. We’re here to help, with a curated list of cool things to do whatever your type, whether you’re into eating, drinking, nature, art or something out of the ordinary.

Sure, you can take your date to one of the best restaurants in New York — especially the romantic ones — but sometimes you have to get a little creative. Take a stroll around a romantic spot in New York to get things started, then check out these date-worthy itineraries and watch the sparks fly. If you’re watching your wallet, we can also recommend these cheap date ideas in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The most romantic getaways in New York

Best date ideas in NYC

Feast at Minetta Tavern, then drink and sing at Marie’s Crisis Café
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

1. Feast at Minetta Tavern, then drink and sing at Marie’s Crisis Café

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 3 of 4

A West Village institution with classy decor, Minetta Tavern serves up that famous burger that’s on your bucket list. After your splurge, turn things up a notch at Marie’s Crisis Café, the iconic piano bar down the street. You can listen to some show tunes and join in the singing once you’ve got a few drinks in you. Who knows, maybe you and your date will harmonize!

See a burlesque show at the Slipper Room
Photograph: Francine Daveta

2. See a burlesque show at the Slipper Room

  • Nightlife
  • Lower East Side

Drop your inhibitions at this seductive, throwback lounge. Cheeky performers will leave you and your date laughing, curious and maybe a bit aroused. From your table by the stage (the space is small enough that there’s not really a bad seat in the house) expect the unexpected as aerial performers, singers, comedians, dancers and sexily clad lads and laddies perform circus and sideshow tricks. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything like it in the Lower East Side—or anywhere else.

Go to an Erotic Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Sex/Super Funland

5. Go to an Erotic Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Flatiron

The Museum of Sex always has something exciting going on behind closed doors. "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival" is back and better than ever with its 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride, the Love & Lust Deity Derby game, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, the Glory Stall game, an immersive "Stardust Lane - the Erogenous Kaleidoscope," an erotic mechanical bull and a lit-up climbing structure, "The Climbx," and more. Then when it's time to take the edge off, visitors can slide down a spiral slide into the Museum’s psychedelic carnival bar, Lollipop Lounge, for cocktails. 

Go glamping on Governors Island
Photograph: Sara Fox

7. Go glamping on Governors Island

  • Things to do
  • City Life

You don’t need to fly out west or cruise up to the Adirondacks to experience luxury camping. For a quick escape from the concrete jungle this fall, you can just head to a peaceful camping oasis on historic Governors Island. Collective Governors Island, the luxury campground on the western side of Governors Island, reopened last month and you can currently book a stay well beyond Labor Day Weekend.  The six-acre retreat, created by glamping hospitality group Collective Retreats, provides complimentary and unlimited access to a private water taxi from 4pm to 10pm daily for guests to arrive on the island and begin their getaways. 

Read more
Get incredible tempura and sukiyaki at Chikarashi Isso
Photograph: Courtesy of Chikarashi Isso

8. Get incredible tempura and sukiyaki at Chikarashi Isso

  • Restaurants
  • Financial District

In a boomerang to its first location, Chikarashi Isso’s third form splits the difference between new restaurant and relaunch. Its lilting, 30-seat dining room is as lovely as ever, and fun tipples like Suntory whiskey highballs on tap will still be available, in addition to wine and sake. But Kobayashi’s menu is brand new. The chef’s selection of seasonal tempura, for example, might include shrimp, scallops and chrysanthemum, all recognizable even beneath a carefully-calibrated coating. Everything here, including the chicken karaage, dote beef stew and comfort food-adjacent hamkatsu, with turkey ham, gouda, herbs and tomato sauce, is meant to share...which is just another reaosn why it's perfect for a date.

Solve an escape room together
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Solve an escape room together

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

Get to know your date by performing a bank heist, a science experiment gone wrong or escaping from an ancient Egyptian tomb—that is, by solving an escape room! Since most escape rooms are blessedly climate controlled, these games are also an excellent thing to do on a rainy day. Take a look at best puzzle games and escape rooms in NYC below and get ready to put your wits to the test. 

Go to a drive-in with an amazing city view
Photograph: Courtesy Skyline Drive-In

11. Go to a drive-in with an amazing city view

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Though drive-ins are generally thought to have gone the way of tail fins and 25 cents a gallon gas, there’s has been something wholesome about the concept in NYC, Skyline Drive-In,l ocated at 1 Oak Street across the river from downtown Manhattan, operates on a site that’s been used for shooting Fendi and Converse ads as well as the opening credits of Saturday Night Live. It hosts movie nights every evening, sometimes multiple screenings, and if you can't drive in, you can sit in reserved seating. And yes, there's a concession stand.

Trip out at VR World NYC
Photograph: Courtesy VR World

12. Trip out at VR World NYC

  • Attractions
  • Arcades and amusements
  • Midtown East

New York is brimming with unique, exciting activities. But if you’re pining for something truly cutting-edge, explore another city—or another planet, for that matter—by bringing your date to VR World, a theme park that proffers 50 mind-bending interactive experiences.

Stay for a while (or just a minute) at Pips
Photograph: Courtesy Pips / Liz Clayman

13. Stay for a while (or just a minute) at Pips

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Brooklyn Heights

Versatility is a key quality in a date spot: somewhere you want to stay but can still bolt if need be. If that’s what you’re seeking, get thee to Jared Braithwaite’s bar Pips, which sports an impressive wine selection alongside small plates inspired by coastal Italian cuisine. Plus, it’s right on Atlantic Avenue, so your subway escape-route options are plentiful. 

Bask in the beauty of The New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Melissa Sinclair

14. Bask in the beauty of The New York Botanical Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

The New York Botanical Garden is one of the best New York attractions for a reason—it has a 50-acre forest, a palace modeled after Spain’s Alhambra, a rose garden, an observatory and plenty of spots to hideaway from it all. Plus, it hosts plenty of beloved events like winter's Holiday Train Show and the Orchid Show. During the fall, its collection of pumpkins is epic. This kind of date is for those who want to escape from the city without actually leaving.

Feast and catch a flick at Nitehawk Cinema
Photograph: Gabi Porter

15. Feast and catch a flick at Nitehawk Cinema

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • Williamsburg

Why bother going to two separate places when you can combine this classic date at one fantastic eat-in cinema? Grab one of the luxurious, big comfy chairs and take advantage of the table with the seats. Chow down on tacos, burgers, charcuterie or small plates as you take in buzzworthy indie films and retro re-releases. And be sure to take advantage of the sweet cocktail and beer menu. 

Hold hands at the most gorgeous gardens in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

16. Hold hands at the most gorgeous gardens in NYC

  • Things to do

Stop and smell the roses (or the tulips) with your date at one of these incredible gardens inside NYC parks like Central Park or visit New York's various conservatories (like the one at the New York Botanical Garden), or at secret gardens in NYC that provide rare moments of solitude in a city packed with eight million people. Note that most of the stunning botanical gardens are requiring pre-reserved tickets at this time, so check their websites before heading out.

Have a sexy night at Coby Club
Photograph: Courtesy Coby Club

17. Have a sexy night at Coby Club

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Coby Club is a new, subterranean lounge opening on Seventh Ave that’s inspired by 1960s San Francisco nightlife. The lush space pays homage to San Francisco Chinatown nightlife in the 1960s and one woman in particular who was at the heart of it: Miss Coby Yee, the glamorous dancer and owner of the iconic club Forbidden City. The space certainly does have a sense of mystique to it with black velvet banquettes and red, silk-shaded lighting. In one especially timely touch, the walls are adorned with gold embossed phoenix-like dragons, meant—in part—to represent the city’s nightlife dramatically rising from the ashes this year with a new sense of strength and optimism. Who doesn’t love a little metaphorical wall art? Order up some craft cocktails and small plates while live musical performances and other forms of live entertainment play on. The owner behind the new lounge, Bob Pontarelli, has launched other well-known past restaurant and nightlife ventures, including Crowbar, Barracuda, Leshko’s, Elmo and Industry Bar. 

