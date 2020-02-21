The Metropolitan Museum Of Art rooftop installation will reframe the Manhattan skyline

A sure sign of spring, the Metropolitan Museum Of Art has announced its Roof Garden Commission and this year, it'll be one that changes the way you see the Manhattan skyline.

Lisbon-based Mexican artist Héctor Zamora's Lattice Detour will use terra cotta bricks brought from Mexico to rearticulate how roof garden visitors experience their view, starting April 21.

RECOMMENDED: The best art shows and exhibits in NYC

Zamora's work tends to reinvent and redefine the conventional exhibition space by creating friction between the public and the private, the exterior and interior, the organic and geometric, the real and the imaginary, according to his bio.

Photograph: Courtesy Leopold Banchini/The Metropolitan Museum of Art

His 2016 work, Ordre et Progrès, displayed a shipwreck of sorts inside an industrial space, and his piece, Topografía volátil, transformed the sky above South Korea's Oncheon-cheon River with a garden of floating helium balloons.

"For the Roof Garden, Héctor Zamora will invite us to reconsider the panoramic view of the city skyline and the implications of obstruction and permeability within a social space," says Sheena Wagstaff, the Met's Leonard A. Lauder Chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art.

It'll be up through October 25.

The museum also announced that American artist Carol Bove will unveil new sculptures of "colorful stylized abstractions" for the niches on the Met's Fifth Avenue building on September 9, Wagstaff says.

Her "keen attunement to art history and the legacies of modernist and minimalist sculpture will make for a fascinating contrast with the facade," Max Hollein, the director of The Met, adds.

Photograph: Courtesy Jason Schmidt/The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This commission is part of a new program that invites artists to make works for the front of the building to establish a dialogue between the artist's practice, The Met collection, the physical Museum, and The Met's audience.

The first was in September 2019 with Wangechi Mutu's The NewOnes, will free Us, which will be up through June 8 this year.