The Metropolitan Opera has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, but the great world opera house is continuing its hugely popular Live in HD series of free streamed performances every night this week.

The lineup for April 6 through April 12 includes classics by Puccini, Mozart, Verdi, Wagner, Donizetti and Gounod. You can watch them by visiting the Met's website at 7:30pm (Eastern Time) each night; you can also access the streams through the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV. Each production stays viewable for 23 hours until 6:30pm the following day. The full schedule is below.

Two of this week's operas, Aida and Don Pasquale, star the majestic Russian soprano Anna Netrebko; local favorite Deborah Voigt plays a Wild West bar owner in the in La Fanciulla del West, and Broadway's Kelli O'Hara pays the saucy maid in director Phelim McDermott's version of Così fan tutte, set in 1950s Coney Island. To figure out which operas might be right for you, consult the Met's quickie guide to this week's offerings. For deeper dives into the works, check out the Met's page of articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, April 6: Verdi’s Aida

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili and Aleksandrs Antonenko



Tuesday, April 7: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo



Wednesday, April 8: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe and Ambrogio Maestri



Thursday, April 9: Wagner’s Parsifal

Starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei and René Pape

Friday, April 10: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo

Saturday, April 11: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien

Sunday, April 12: Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka and Christopher Maltman

RECOMMENDED: Our daily list of the best theater, opera and dance to steam online

Roméo et Juliette // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard