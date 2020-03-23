The Metropolitan Opera is streaming free performances every night again this week

The Metropolitan Opera is giving at-home audiences an encore with another week of streamed performances of Live in HD.

This week, it's all about Wagner. By tuning in to metopera.org at 7:30pm each night, you'll be able to catch seven of the composer's operas, including the full Ring cycle.

"While Wagner’s operas often depict destruction and strife, they also offer hope for redemption and rebirth—a message that resonates now more than ever," The Met Opera said in its announcement.

You can also access the streams through the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV.

The announcement is the latest since The Met said that it was canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, which was set to conclude on May 9.

"We’re doing the best we can under a horrendously difficult situation," Peter Gelb, the company’s general manager, told the New York Times. "As far as our union employees are concerned, we are trying to do the best we can by them, given the financial constraints that we have."