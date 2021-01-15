The Metropolitan Opera is streaming free productions every night

The Met continues to share a different lineup of complete operas from its archives every week.

The Metropolitan Opera has closed its doors though at least September 2021, but the great New York opera house continues to lift the spirits of opera lovers around the world with free nightly streams of complete productions from its archives. Most of the offerings were originally recorded with multiple cameras in high definition to be shown in movie theaters as part of the company's popular Live in HD series.

Each opera goes live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EST (12:30am GMT) and remains there until 6:30pm EST the next evening. The operas can also be viewed with the Met Opera on Demand app on various devices. A full schedule for upcoming weeks of the Met's streaming series is below.

In addition to these free nightly operas, the Met now also offers pay-per-view virtual concerts on select Saturdays at 1pm EST. The schedule for January and February currently includes performances by Piotr Beczała and Sondra Radvanovsky, Anna Netrebko and Sonya Yoncheva. The concerts cost $20 and remain viewable for two weeks after their live premieres.

Photograph: Richard Termine | Die Walküre

Upcoming Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, January 18: Bizet’s Carmen

Starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado. From November 1, 2014.

Tuesday, January 19: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 7, 2009.

Wednesday, January 20: Bellini’s Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. From October 7, 2017.

Thursday, January 21: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 14, 2012.

Friday, January 22: Puccini’s Tosca

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. From March 27, 1985.

Saturday, January 23: Massenet’s Manon

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Carlo Bosi, Artur Ruciński, Brett Polegato, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From October 26, 2019.

Sunday, January 24: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. From May 14, 2011.

Monday, January 25: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, Adam Plachetka, Matthew Rose, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 22, 2016.

Tuesday, January 26: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 9, 2011.

Wednesday, January 27: Gounod’s Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011.

Thursday, January 28: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. From December 14, 2013.

Friday, January 29: Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer

Starring Anja Kampe, Mihoko Fujimura, Sergey Skorokhodov, David Portillo, Evgeny Nikitin, and Franz-Josef Selig, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From March 10, 2020.

Saturday, January 30: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013.

Sunday, January 31: Verdi’s Macbeth

Starring Maria Guleghina, Dimitri Pittas, Željko Lučić, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. From January 12, 2008.

Photograph: Ken Howard | Faust

