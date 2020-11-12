The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to classics from the 20th and 21st centuries including Strauss, Puccini, Britten and Philip Glass.
Media Art Xploration: Read Subtitles Aloud
Daily through November 23
Individual audience members play the central character and act out scenes with prerecorded performers in Read Subtitles Aloud, an innovative virtual project written and directed by Onur Karaoglu and Kathryn Hamilton and featuring set elements by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Presented by MAX in association with PlayCo, the show unfurls in 13 very brief serialized episodes; the first three drop today, and the rest appear daily from November 16 through 22, leading up to the final three on November 23.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Various times (through November 15)
Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez. The last leg of the virtual tour is the San Francisco Bay Area’s Marin Theatre Company through November 15. Tickets are $30.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EST / 9pm–2:30am GMT
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Stars in the House
8pm EST / 1am GMT
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi: #JeSuis
Thursday 11am EST / 4pm GMT (live only)
NYU Abu Dhabi’s ambitious arts center presents a work by the British South Asian dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra, followed by live conversations with Odedra and members of his company. In #JeSuis, Odedra explores questions of home, displacement and personal identity.
Dance Now: Chapter 3
Thursday noon EST / 5pm GMT
In the fall, Dance Now usually offers a massive festival of short works by 40 dance makers of every stripe, all challenged to mount five-minute pieces on the teeny stage at Joe's Pub. To celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and in light of current constraints the festival has adopted a different format: the artists are stretched over six shows, spaced out roughly monthly through May. This third one, hosted by Sara Juli, includes new digital commissions by Mariana Valencia, Nicole Vaughan-Diaz and Orlando Hernandez as well as archival works by Take Dance and Amber Sloan. Tickets cost $10.
Ars Nova: Showgasm
Thursday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (available for 22 hours)
Ars Nova's eclectic neovaudevillian variety show Showgasm features a lively mix of music, comedy and burlesque acts, and has helped launch several successful careers. (Its past hosts incur Bridget Everett and John Early.) This online edition of the show, guest emceed by Joél Pérez (Fun Home), features Esabulu, Anya Kneez and Millu Tamarez. Tickets cost $5 and give you 22 hours to catch the show, but a $15 Ars Nova Supra pass gains you access to all of the company’s virtual offerings with no time limitations.
Radio Free Birdland: Aisha de Haas
Thursday 7pm EST/ midnight GMT (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features Broadway’s Aisha de Haas (Caroline, or Change) in Memory Lane, a musical stroll through standards by songwriters including Burt Bahcarach and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Billy Stritch mans the keys.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On! Part 2
Thursday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special program that includes the premieres of five short “videodances” choreographed by the inventive modern dance master: Empire Garden Mvt. I, The Lovers’ Demise, Offertorium, Allegro Molto and Promenade Sentimentale. Attendance is free but a donation of $20 is suggested and advance reservations are required to watch tonight’s premiere, which is followed by a live Q&A with Morris and music director Colin Fowler.
The Moth: Unstoppable
Thursday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (live only)
The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which is actually a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This mainstage edition, hosted by Peter Aguero, is being streamed live from Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Church and features stories by Ruth Mcdaniels and Amanda Stern. Tickets cost $15.
Metropolitan Opera: Lulu
Thursday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Alban Berg's 12-tone Lulu is back in town tonight in William Kentridge’s acclaimed production, starring Marlis Petersen as the fatal fräulein who sucks men into her vortex—until she herself is destroyed—in Berg’s adaptation of two plays by Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening). Lothar Koenigs conducts this 2015 performance, which costars Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter and Franz Grundheber.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs. Tickets cost $18.50 and include a talkback with Sherr after the performance.
Broadway’s Best Shows: Boston Marriage
Thursday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available for four days)
Broadway’s Best Shows, which aims to bring a sense of real event to online theatergoing, returns (after a trial run this summer) with a new slate of free events in which major actors perform whole Broadway plays. The fourth production of its fall season is David Mamet’s Boston Marriage. Mamet is best known for plays that teem with testosterone, obscenity and ruthless modern aggression (such as Glengarry Glen Ross and American Buffalo), but this relatively genteel, all-female play is a notable exception—though power is very much still in play. With a nod to Oscar Wilde, Boston Marriage focuses on two lesbian women navigating the patriarchal strictures of New England in the Victorian Era. Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone stars opposite Rebecca Pidgeon (who is married to Mamet, and who originated her role in the play's 1999 premiere), with Sophia Macy rounding out the cast of three as their maid. The playwright himself directs. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
The Groundlings: Cookin’ with GAS
Thursday 10pm EST / 3am GMT (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a Zoom version of its short-form improv showcase Cookin’ with GAS, directed by Lisa Schurga. Regular cast members are joined for this edition by the unique and delightful Fortune Feimster. Tickets cost $12 and advance registration is required.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EST / 10pm GMT
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. In this episode, her guest is the singer-songwriter and two-time Tony nominee Amanda Green.
Radio Free Birdland: Sierra Boggess
Friday 7pm EST/ midnight GMT (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each one costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess, who was Ariel in Broadway’s original The Little Mermaid and has also played the soprano and stalking victim Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies.
New Ohio Theatre: Currently Untitled (Another Karamazov Project)
Friday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The West Village’s New Ohio Theatre, a consistently valuable incubator and presenter of unconventional work, puts its developmental Producers Club series online as a platform for works in progress. Four shows are performed live, twice apiece, over the course of two weeks. The second is Currently Untitled (Another Karamazov Project), a mashup of Dostoyevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov and modern American storytelling that is performed by Rami Margron and directed by Anna Brenner. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with $10 suggested.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
St. Ann’s Warehouse: Songs for ‘Drella – A Fiction
Friday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available through November 19)
Erstwhile Velvet Underground bandmates Lou Reed and John Cale reunited at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse in Songs for ‘Drella, their 1989 song cycle about the ne plus ultra of scenesters, Andy Warhol (whom they had nicknamed ‘Drella as a combination of Dracula and Cinderella). Future Velvet Goldmine cinematographer Ed Lachman filmed the concert performance, and St. Ann is streaming it for free this week. (Next week, it will stream Reed’s 2006 concert Berlin.)
Cherry Artists’ Collective: A Day
Friday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (live only)
The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an upstate New York arts group with an international bent, presents the English-language premiere of A Day, written by the Québécoise Gabrielle Chapdelaine and translated by Josephine George. The 90-minute play, which is performed live by actors in separate multicam green-screen booths on a shared stage in Ithaca, tracks four characters over the course of 24 hours; Wendy Dann and Samuel Buggeln divide the directing duties. Tickets for each of the run’s performances (tonight’s is the first) start at $15.
Metropolitan Opera: Peter Grimes
Friday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met offering stars Anthony Dean Griffey in Benjamin Britten and Montagu Slater’s Peter Grimes, the dark tale of a 19th-century fisherman believed by his village to be guilty of a terrible crime. This 2008 performance, conducted by Donald Runnicles, costars Patricia Racette as the woman that Grimes (or "Grimey," as he likes to be called) hopes one day to marry.
The Tank: Harsh Cacophonies I & II
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Tank man Kev Berry tries to cut through the noise to explores queerness and perfectionism in a full-length autobiographical solo show, the first that the valuable Off-Off company has streamed live from its mainstage space in midtown since the shutdown began. Alex Tobey directs; tickets start at $10.
Center Theatre Group: Oedipus El Rey
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available through January 20)
L.A.’s biggest nonprofit theater company, Center Theatre Group—which runs the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum and the Kirk Douglas Theatre—is rolling out virtual versions of all three parts of <acArthur “genius” grantee Luis Alfaro’s Greek Trilogy, which transplants ancient tragedies to the world of modern Latino-American life. The plays stresam free on demand and include an option for Spanish captioning. In the first, Oedipus El Rey, Alfaro reimagines Sophocles' tragic hero, the ultimate Greek motherfucker, as an ex-con trying to change his fate in South Central Los Angeles. The director is Chay Yew, who also helmed the play’s New York premiere at the Public in 2017.
City Garage: OedipusText: Los Angeles
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available through November 18)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This week, as the massive Center Theatre Group streams Oedipus el Rey, the troupe revisits its own 2003 modernization of Sophocles’s bliding tragedy: OedipusText: Los Angeles, written by Charles A. Duncombe with a nod to the poststructuralist French feminist thinker Hélène Cixous. Frédérique Michel directs a cast that includes Simon Burzynksi, Maureen Byrnes and David E. Frank. As always, the stream is free but donations are welcome.
The New York Arab American Comedy Festival
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Comics of Arab descent step up the virtual mic in this online edition of the annual comedy festival, which began in 2003 as a means to combat stereotypes in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The festival comprises three lineups; tonight’s edition includes Maysoon Zayid, Aron Kader, Dean Obeidallah, Maher Matta, Sammy Obeid, Eman El Husseini, Reem Edan, Aron Kader, Go Remy and Nemr Abou Nassar. Tickets cost $10.
Theater Now New York: Sound Bites Festival
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
This year’s virtual edition of the micromusical platter Sound Bites, hosted by Tom Morrissey and Colleen Harris, is divided into two successive Friday-night programs of three 10-minute musicals apiece, plus interviews with their creators. This edition features Caitlin Collins and Matthew Lowy’s These Walls, Joan Saltzman and Andrew Underberg’s Pigeons Mate For Life and Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli and Paloma Sierra’s Cola'o: A Bilingual Trova. Viewership is free but advance reservations are required.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Friday 8:30pm EST / 1:30am GMT (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is currently in previews, and will officially “opens” tomorrow.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Ashana (A Native Sukdu’a) or K’Kali
Friday 9pm EST / 2am GMT (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary works every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Rinska Carrasco, is June Thiele’s Ashana (A Native Sukdu’a) or K’Kali; Thiele herself plays the title character, a queer Alaska Native artist working to define herself and, possibly, to defeat an actual monster). Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Friday 10:30pm EST / 3:30am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
Center Theatre Group: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake
Friday 11pm EST (U.S. only, live only)
Matthew Bourne’s beloved, crossover-hit 1995 rendition of Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky’s majestical score, infuses traditional ballet with elements of contemporary dance, most notably by replacing the corps of delicate female swans with a gaggle of aggressive male dancers. The effect is sometimes moving, sometimes camp, and frequently breathtaking. This New Adventures video, captured during the production’s 2018 run at London’s Sadler’s Wells, stars Will Bozier as the Swan, Liam Mower as the Prince, Nicole Kabera as the Queen, Katrina Lyndon as the Girlfriend and Glenn Graham as the Private Secretary. Los Angeles’s Center Theatre Group is running it five times this weekend for American audiences only; tickets cost $10.
WestFest Dance Festival 2020
Saturday 4pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
WestFest usually presents dance artists in multiple spaces throughout the Westbeth Artists Residence building; this year, via Zoom, the participants are creating site-specific works from locations well beyond the West Village. The festival offers two hour-long slates this weekend, both hosted by Deborah Lohse as her alter ego TruDee. Today’s lineup includes Martha Graham Company, BOiNK! Dance & Film, Digital Movement Dance, Angie Moon Dance Theatre, Here's T(w)o Collective, Andrea Ward, Dual Rivet and Bo Kyung Lee. The events are free, and will be available on the WestFest for six months starting December 1.
Center Theatre Group: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake
Saturday 5pm and 11pm EST (U.S. only, live only)
Matthew Bourne’s beloved, crossover-hit 1995 rendition of Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky’s majestical score, infuses traditional ballet with elements of contemporary dance, most notably by replacing the corps of delicate female swans with a gaggle of aggressive male dancers. The effect is sometimes moving, sometimes camp, and frequently breathtaking. This New Adventures video, captured during the production’s 2018 run at London’s Sadler’s Wells, stars Will Bozier as the Swan, Liam Mower as the Prince, Nicole Kabera as the Queen, Katrina Lyndon as the Girlfriend and Glenn Graham as the Private Secretary. Los Angeles’s Center Theatre Group is running it five times this weekend for American audiences only; tickets cost $10.
Roustabouts Theatre Co.: No Way Back
Saturday 6pm EST / 11pm GMT (available through December 13)
Jessica John stars in Mahshid Fashandi Hager solo play about escaping Iran as a 10-year-old girl during the fundamentalist Islamic Revolution in 1979. Fran Gercke directs the world premiere for San Diego’s Roustabouts Theatre Group. The show has been filmed and is available on demand through December 13; tickets start at $25.
Women of Broadway: Laura Benanti Live
Saturday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The witty and enchanting Laura Benanti has captured Broadway's heart in shows from Into the Woods and Gypsy through Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady; in recent years, she has also made multiple amusing appearances as Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In this show, performed live from the Shubert Virtual Studios in NYC, the Tony-winning actor-singer shares stories and songs. Tickets cost $30, and you’ll have three days afterward to rewatch the performance if you like. Sales benefit nonprofit theaters across the country, including New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, depending on where you buy your tickets. (For a list of other potential beneficiaries, scroll to the bottom of this Playbill article.)
Round House Theatre: He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box
Saturday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (available through February 28)
Washington D.C.’s Round House Theatre dives into the oeuvre of the groundbreaking Black experimental playwright Adrienne Kennedy (Funnyhouse of a Negro) with a four-part series of readings. Each one costs $15, and all will remain available through the end of February after they premiere. The first is Kennedy’s most recent work, which premiered at Theatre for a New Audience in 2018. Told in alternating monologues, He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box—the tale of a 1941 teenage romance between a biracial girl and a boy whose father is a leading segregationist in their small Deep South town—touches on Jim Crow laws, Nazism, sexual politics and a 1593 tragedy by Christopher Marlowe about the bloody aftermath of an interfaith marriage. Nicole A. Watson directs this version, which stars Maya Jackson and Michael Sweeney Hammond.
New Ohio Theatre: Currently Untitled (Another Karamazov Project)
Saturday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The West Village’s New Ohio Theatre, a consistently valuable incubator and presenter of unconventional work, puts its developmental Producers Club series online as a platform for works in progress. Four shows are performed live, twice apiece, over the course of two weeks. The second is Currently Untitled (Another Karamazov Project), a mashup of Dostoyevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov and modern American storytelling that is performed by Rami Margron and directed by Anna Brenner. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with $10 suggested.
Imagine Theatre: The Tale of Turandot
Saturday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The L.A. children’s-theater company Imagine Theatre streams a professional recording of its 2019 production of The Tale of Turandot, writer-director Armina LaManna’s version of a story that also inspired an opera by Puccini and a play by Goldoni. LaManna’s multimedia account—aimed at kids from 4 to 12, and featuring puppetry, music and circus elements—casts a sympathetic eye on the icy Chinese princess whose suitors must answer three riddles to win her hand in marriage.
Cherry Artists’ Collective: A Day
Saturday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (live only)
The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an upstate New York arts group with an international bent, presents the English-language premiere of A Day, written by the Québécoise Gabrielle Chapdelaine and translated by Josephine George. The 90-minute play, which is performed live by actors in separate multicam green-screen booths on a shared stage in Ithaca, tracks four characters over the course of 24 hours; Wendy Dann and Samuel Buggeln divide the directing duties. Tickets for each of the run’s performances start at $15.
The New York Arab American Comedy Festival
Saturday 7:30pm and 10pm EST / 12:30am and 3am GMT (live only)
Comics of Arab descent step up the virtual mic in this online edition of the annual comedy festival, which began in 2003 as a means to combat stereotypes in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The lineup for tonight’s 7:30pm set includes Maysoon Zayid, Dean Obeidallah, Jameeleh Shelo, Atheer Yacoub, Majdy Fares, Mike Easmeil, Mo Kheirs and Go Remy; the 10pm set features Aron Kader, Maysoon Zayid, Nataly Aucar, Nina Kharoufeh, Salma Hindy, Aron Kader, Ali Al Sayed, Go Remy and Nemr Abou Nassar. Tickets cost $10 per show.
Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten
Saturday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
The Met streams a biographical work by the American minimalist composer Philip Glass: Akhnaten, which stars countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the quasi-monotheistic Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, who was all but erased from ancient Egyptian history after his death. Karen Kamensek conducts this 2019 performance of Phelim McDermott’s captivating staging, which also stars Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein and Zachary James.
The Tank: Harsh Cacophonies I & II
Saturday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Tank man Kev Berry tries to cut through the noise to explores queerness and perfectionism in a full-length autobiographical solo show, the first that the valuable Off-Off company has streamed live from its mainstage space in midtown since the shutdown began. Alex Tobey directs; tickets start at $10.
Metropolitan Playhouse: The Rector
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth a very early work by Rachel Crothers: the 1902 drama The Rector, about an unmarried small-town clergyman with love on his mind. The 30-minute reading, directed by Alex Roe, is followed by a discussion with Anna Andes, Associate Professor of Theatre and Women's Studies Coordinator at Susquehanna University.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Saturday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is currently in previews, and officially “opens” on November 14.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Saturday 10:30pm EST / 3:30am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
Center Theatre Group: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake
Sunday 4pm and 9:30pm EST (U.S. only, live only)
Matthew Bourne’s beloved, crossover-hit 1995 rendition of Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky’s majestical score, infuses traditional ballet with elements of contemporary dance, most notably by replacing the corps of delicate female swans with a gaggle of aggressive male dancers. The effect is sometimes moving, sometimes camp, and frequently breathtaking. This New Adventures video, captured during the production’s 2018 run at London’s Sadler’s Wells, stars Will Bozier as the Swan, Liam Mower as the Prince, Nicole Kabera as the Queen, Katrina Lyndon as the Girlfriend and Glenn Graham as the Private Secretary. Los Angeles’s Center Theatre Group is running it five times this weekend for American audiences only; tickets cost $10.
WestFest Dance Festival 2020
Sunday 4pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
WestFest usually presents dance artists in multiple spaces throughout the Westbeth Artists Residence building; this year, via Zoom, the participants are creating site-specific works from locations well beyond the West Village. The festival offers two hour-long slates this weekend, both hosted by Deborah Lohse as her alter ego TruDee. This second lineup includes Carol Nolte/Dance Collective, the Bang Group, Elizabeth Burr Dance, Soluq Dance, Jurbala Dance Works, mignolo dance and Jamal Jackson Dance Company. The events are free, and will be available on the WestFest for six months starting December 1.
Imagine Theatre: The Tale of Turandot
Sunday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The L.A. children’s-theater company Imagine Theatre streams a professional recording of its 2019 production of The Tale of Turandot, writer-director Armina LaManna’s version of a story that also inspired an opera by Puccini and a play by Goldoni. LaManna’s multimedia account—aimed at kids from 4 to 12, and featuring puppetry, music and circus elements—casts a sympathetic eye on the icy Chinese princess whose suitors must answer three riddles to win her hand in marriage.
Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel
Sunday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
The young British composer Thomas Adès conducts his own 2016 adaptation of 1962 Luis Buñuel’s dark surrealist film The Exterminating Angel, about a dinner party for aristocrats that goes horribly awry. The ensemble cast of this 2017 Met performance includes Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, John Tomlinson and the coloratura soprano Audrey Luna, who squeaks out the single highest note—an A above high C—that has ever been performed at the Met.
All Arts: Until the Flood
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT
Writer-performer Dael Orlandersmith (Yellowman) returned to Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2018 to play multiple characters in Until the Flood, a solo show about the fatal 2014 shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The play is inspired by interviews with residents of St. Louis, where it debuted in 2016; Neel Keller directed the NYC premiere, which was filmed for WNET’s All Arts wing and makes its broadcast premiere today, both on television and online.
The Seth Concert Series: Lillias White
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him is Broadway’s mighty Lillias White, who has stropped the show in musicals including Once on This Island, Dreamgirls, How to Succeed…, The Life and Fela!. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Asian Improv Arts Midwest: Fragmented
Monday (available though November 26)
AIRMW’s AA Arts Incubator Program continues its series Our Perspective: Asian American Plays with Karissa Murrell Myers’s Fragmented, about a half-Asian woman who defies the expectations of her conservative Idaho community by moving to Hawaii to pursue a career as an actor. Spencer Ryan Diedrick directs a cast that comprises Murrell Myers, Emily Marso and Brennan Urbi. The hour-long show is streamed free today, and is then available on demand through November 26 for a minimum donation of $5.
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival: 10 Years Over 10 Weeks
Monday (available for one week)
Each year, the American Dance Guild honors prominent modern dance figures with awards for Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement. For its virtual incarnation this fall, ADG is offering a survey of the past decade, with archival recordings every week that celebrate the work of each year’s honorees. The videos are free but donations are invited. This episode looks back to 2015 and features salutes to Doug Varone, Liz Lerman and Alice Teirstein.
The Shows Must Go On!: Macbeth
Monday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (available for one week)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a break, the series has now returned, and is devoting the month of November to Shakespeare, and the videos it streams now remain viewable for a full week instead of just two days. Sir Patrick Stewart, who has played noble leadership roles in both the Star Trek and X-Men film franchises, plays the not-so-great Scot in this spellbinding account of Macbeth, in which a nobleman and his wife descend into a nightmare of disquiet after arranging the murder of their monarch. Rupert Goold directed the production, which ran in the West End in 2007 and on Broadway in 2008, and was filmed in 2009 (with most of the original cast) for the PBS series Great Performances. In addition to Stewart, the cast includes Kate Fleetwood (as the red-handed Lady M) and Scott Handy, Michael Feast, Paul Shelley and Martin Turner.
The Seth Concert Series: Lillias White
Monday 3pm EST / 8pm GMT (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him is Broadway’s mighty Lillias White, who has stropped the show in musicals including Once on This Island, Dreamgirls, How to Succeed…, The Life and Fela!. Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
Boomerang Theatre Company: Lickspittles, Buttonholers and Damned Pernicious Go-Betweens
Monday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
Off-Off Broadway’s Boomerang returns—as its name promises!—with a virtual edition of its annual First Flight New Play Festival. Two premieres are scheduled for later in the week, but first the company is streaming a live cast reunion of Johnna Adams’s Lickspittles, Buttonholers and Damned Pernicious Go-Betweens, a zany 2013 comedy in rhyming verse that follows the misadventures of three Danish courtiers in the Napoleonic Wars. John Hurley directs the 11-person company; tickets start at $20 and a recording of the live stream remains viewable for two days afterward.
Theatre in Quarantine: Mute Swan
Monday 7pm and 9pm EST / midnight and 2am GMT
CultureHub and La MaMa join up with East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer), who has been making theater in his closet every other week in his Theatre in Quarantine series. In this offering, performed twice tonight for free, dancer Chris Bell performs Mute Swan, a new queer riff on the Greek myth of Cygnus by Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane). The piece is directed and choreographed by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown) in collaboration with Gelb, dance maker Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview) and sound designer Gavin Price. (Gelb’s closet theater has now been physically moved to a new location at CultureHub.)
Theater Mitu: </remnant>
Monday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The global-minded, experimental Theater Mitu revisits its 2018 show, Remnant, a wide-ranging investigation into what makes people go to war. Devised by the company and directed by Rubén Polendo, the piece is based partly on interviews with soldiers, doctors and scholars around the world. The reconceived virtual edition, platformed by New York Theatre Workshop, is being streamed four times. Tickets cost $10.
Kaufman Music Center: Broadway Close Up—Dorothy Fields
Monday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The Kaufman brings its Broadway Close Up series online with a trio of musically-illustrated lectures about major figures from musical-theater history, hosted by Sean Hartley. This edition is devoted to the work of the great lyricist Dorothy Fields (Sweet Charity)—whose collaborations with composers including Jerome Kern, Cy Coleman and Jimmy McHugh results in some of the Great American Songbook’s most charming standards—features Gabrielle Stravelli, who has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but who has a special affinity for jazz. Tickets cost $15 and entitle viewers to watch the show for two days after its premiere.
Red Bull Theater: The Courage to Right A Woman's Wrongs (Valor, Agravio y Mujer)
Monday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for four days)
Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, team up with UCLA’s Diversifying the Classics to present The Courage to Right A Woman's Wrongs (Valor, Agravio y Mujer), a new translation of the 17th-century Spanish playwright Ana Caro’s protofeminist comedy: a twist on the Don Juan legend in which a woman seeks justice against the philanderer who done her wrong. Melia Bensussen directs a cast that includes Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, Helen Cespedes, Natascia Diaz, Carson Elrod, Anthony Michael Martinez, Sam Morales, Alfredo Narciso, Ryan Quinn, Luis Quintero and Matthew Saldivar. Viewing is free but donations are welcome.
Plays in the House: Man and Superman
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available for four days)
The invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), occasionally also presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Most of those efforts have come off smashingly. Now, for the sixth time, the series welcomes back Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw and has adapted and compressed this version of the Bearded One’s Edwardian comedy Man and Superman, about a man willing to brave perdition to escape marriage. (The play is best known for its extended “Don Juan in Hell” dream sequence.) The cast, directed by Staller, includes Santino Fontana, Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Christine Toy Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Margaret Odette, Vishaal Reddy and Lenny Wolpe. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s Darius de Haas and Joely Fisher, banjo master Bennett Sullivan and jazz singers Veronica Swift and Ashley Pezzotti.The show is free, but tips are appreciated (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Monday Night Magic: Live Online
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
For more than two decades, the proudly old-school Monday Night Magic has offered a different lineup of professional tricksters every week. It is an heir to the vaudeville tradition; many of the acts incorporate comedic elements, and audience participation is common. In contrast to some fancier magic shows, this one feels like comfort food: an all-you-can-eat buffet to which you’re encouraged to return until you’re as stuffed as a hat full of rabbits. The virtual edition of the series features two live performers every week as well as video highlights from past shows at the Players Theater. Tickets cost $20–$35.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Manhattan Theatre Club: (An Audio Guide For) Unsung Snails and Heroes
Tuesday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (available for four days)
MTC continues its virtual Ted Snowdon Reading Series with a free reading of Julia Izumi’s comedy (An Audio Guide For) Unsung Snails and Heroes, in which a Japanese girl travels to Manchuria to bring home her dead father’s bones. Natsu Onoda Power directs the play, which is inspired by an episode in the playwright’s family history.
Baryshnikov Arts Center: SOS (The Song of Songs)
Tuesday 5pm EST / 10pm GMT (available for three days)
The staged cantata SOS, a 2017 riff on the Old Testament’s lovestruck Song of Songs created by Russian artists Vera Martynov and composer Alexey Sysoev, was scheduled to play at midtown’s Baryshnikov Arts Center in late March. Now it has been reconceived as a video work that incorporates performances recorded in Moscow in September and visual elements designed by Martynov. Martynov’s libretto combines an English translation of the biblical poem with texts by Pliny the Younger, her own diaries and first-hand accounts of historical disasters. BAC is sharing the digital premiere on demand for free for four days.
Broadway Advocacy Coalition: Broadway Vs
Tuesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
Broadway legends André De Shields (Hadestown) and Lillias White (The Life) face off head to head—spoiler alert: everyone wins!—in a benefit inspired by the pandemic webcast sensation Verzuz. Mounted by the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and hosted by Amber Iman from a studio at New World Stages, the event includes conversations with the stars as well as performances of songs from shows on their long résumés, including The Wiz, Dreamgirls, Hercules and Full Monty. Proceeds go toward funding future BIPOC leadership in the theater industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program and other initiatives.
Irish Repertory Theatre: On Beckett / In Screen
Tuesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
Physical-theater master Bill Irwin (Old Hats) applies his clowning acumen to the oeuvre of the tragicomic Irish stage auteur Samuel Beckett in a mostly solo show that includes excerpts from the Nobel Prize winner's Waiting for Godot and Texts for Nothing. Adapted from his 2018 show at the Irish Rep—”If Bill Irwin, the greatest clown in America, wants to talk to you at length about Samuel Beckett, you pick up your bowler hat and go,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review—this version is filmed and edited by Brian Petchers. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
New Ohio Theatre: The Bath Play
Tuesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The West Village’s New Ohio Theatre, a consistently valuable incubator and presenter of unconventional work, puts its developmental Producers Club series online as a platform for works in progress. Four shows are performed live, twice apiece, over the course of two weeks. The third is The Bath Play, in which writer-performer Non Kuramoto takes spectators through a Japanese bathhouse while ruminating on the changing natures of national and family identity. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with $10 suggested.
LCT Spotlight Series: In the Green
Tuesday 9pm EST / 2am GMT (live only)
Lincoln Center Theater holds a Zoom launch party to celebrate the release of the cast album of the 2019 musical In the Green, in which the multifariously talented Grace McLean delves into the early life of the visionary 12th-century German nun, theologist, composer and botanist Hildegard of Bingen. McLean, who plays the future saint's childhood mentor in the show, performs selections from the score and then answers questions from Evan Cabnet, the artistic director of LCT’s adventurous LCT3 division.
The Show Must Go Online: Henry VIII
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. This week the project reaches the finish line with the history play Henry VIII, which was cowritten with John Fletcher and which may be the least well-known and least frequently performed of all of the Bard’s works. (The play ends with the birth of the future Elizabeth I, thus avoiding the nasty rounds of marital strife and beheadings that ensued.)
Irish Repertory Theatre: On Beckett / In Screen
Wednesday 3pm and 8pm EST / 8pm and 1am GMT (live only)
Physical-theater master Bill Irwin (Old Hats) applies his clowning acumen to the oeuvre of the tragicomic Irish stage auteur Samuel Beckett in a mostly solo show that includes excerpts from the Nobel Prize winner's Waiting for Godot and Texts for Nothing. Adapted from his 2018 show at the Irish Rep—”If Bill Irwin, the greatest clown in America, wants to talk to you at length about Samuel Beckett, you pick up your bowler hat and go,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review—this version is filmed and edited by Brian Petchers. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show!
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight 1am GMT (live only)
The eternally puckish actor Alan Cumming and promoter-provocateur Daniel Nardicio took over the former Eastern Bloc bar in 2017 and remade it as a cabaret, comedy and party hub that evokes the golden era of NYC downtown nightlife. A cheeky-decadent quasiqueer hangout with a frisky, welcoming vibe, the place is an oasis of creativity and community that draws from traditions of the past but is resolutely planted in the present. Now it is venturing into the digital realm with a pair of variety shows hosted by Cumming and packed with downtown talents. Originally streamed live, the two shows are now being rerun as a $10 double feature. The first part, which begins at 7pm, features Kim David Smith, Alexis Michelle and Brandon James Gwinn, Michael Musto, Willy Dee, Poison Ivory, Catherine Cohen, Seth Sikes, Richard Cortez and Louie Leager, Princess Brittany, Angela Di Carlo and Drew Brody, Bright Light Bright Light, Jasmine Rice Labeija and Greko. The second, which starts at 8pm, features James Tison, Antony Cherrie, Lauren Ordair, Catherine Cohen, Willie Dee on the street, Poison Ivory, Judy Gold, Jill Sobule, Ellia J Garlands, Drew Brody, Velvetina, Xavier McNight, Avionce Hoyles and a message from Dina Martina.
Arizona Theatre Company: The Realness
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (available for four days)
A young Black man moves from the suburbs to the city in pursuit of hip-hop authenticity in Idris Goodwin’s The Realness, which sets coming-of-age-tale and love-story tropes to new beats. Megan Sandberg-Zakian directs a cast led by Terrell Donnell Sledge and Analisa Velez. Arizona Theatre Company is streaming the show on demand for four days as part of its digital season; viewership is free but donations are welcome.
New Ohio Theatre: The Bath Play
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The West Village’s New Ohio Theatre, a consistently valuable incubator and presenter of unconventional work, puts its developmental Producers Club series online as a platform for works in progress. Four shows are performed live, twice apiece, over the course of two weeks. The third is The Bath Play, in which writer-performer Non Kuramoto takes spectators through a Japanese bathhouse while ruminating on the changing natures of national and family identity. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with $10 suggested.
Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Karen Mason
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
Off Broadway’s York Theatre Company, which specializes in musicals, continues its series of virtual cabaret shows dedicated to classic showtunes from the Great American Songbook. Standards bearer Michael Feinstein acts as host, and Barry Kleinbort directs. Each edition premieres on Wednesday night and is then repeated five times over the next three days; tickets cost $20. This week’s featured performer is Karen Mason, who has successfully straddled the line between cabaret and musical theater (Mamma Mia!) for some time. Alex Rybeck is her musical director.
New York Theatre Workshop: The Cooking Project
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (available through December 15)
The Dominican Artists Collective surveys the view from Washington Heights in a group work that explores Dominican-American history, culture and identity. Melissa Crespo directs a cast of 11 DAC members for this NYTW presentation.
Primary Stages: The Night Watcher
Wednesday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
The longstanding Off Broadway company Primary Stages revisits its 2009 production of The night Watcher, an autobiographical solo piece written and performed by Charlayne Woodard (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Pose), in which the charming, eerily ageless actor-writer examines the mother-adjacent roles she has played in the lives of other people’s kids. Originally directed by Daniel Sullivan, the piece has now been recorded to be streamed multiple times this week. Tickets cost $35.
Japan Society: Underground Fairy
Wednesday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available through December 2)
As part of its annual Play Reading Series: Contemporary Japanese Plays in English Translation, Japan Society presents a live virtual performance of Satoko Ichihara’s Underground Fairy, translated by Aya Ogawa and directed by Piehole’s inventive Tara Ahmadinejad. The play centers on a girl who fe4l like an outsider in her fairyland community because she is half human. Tonight’s premiere is followed by a live discussion with Ichihara and Tara Ahmadinejad. Tickets cost $15.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including 42nd Street, The King and I, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
The Muse Collective: Salem: Post Mortem
Through November 12
In an afterlife purgatory, the witches of Salem burn with the power of new ideas in an original play by Peter Gray. Michael Alvarez directs a remote cast of 16 in this virtual production for his freshly formed company, the Muse Collective. Attendance is free but any donations will benefit the Audre Lorde Project.
Play-PerView: Sundogs
Through November 13
In honor of Veterans Day, the charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a Zoom reading of Howard Emanuel's Sundogs, in which a sergeant in the U.S. Army officer tries to march to the beat of the drums he has started hearing in his head. Film star Armie Hammer (The Social Network) plays the lead role; the cast, directed by Heather Arnson, also includes Jordan Bridges, Jenn Gambatese, Maurice Jones, Tobias Segal and Grace Porter. Tickets for this recording of the live reading cost $25, and proceeds benefit the WDA and Stop Soldier Suicide.
Play-PerView: Toni Stone
Through November 14
Play-PerView presents a Zoom reunion reading of Toni Stone, which premiered at the Roundabout last year. April Matthis has the title role in Lydia R. Diamond's drama, adapted from Martha Ackmann's biography about the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues. Pam MacKinnon (Clybourne Park) directs the entire original cast of nine. “Lydia R. Diamond’s elegantly balanced bioplay uses Stone’s unlikely story to keep many moods in the air simultaneously, trafficking in the sweetness of ballpark nostalgia even as it demolishes it,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2019 Time Out review. “The play hinges on a single player, and Matthis, luckily, was born for her role.” Tickets for the recorded version of this week's live reading start at $5, and proceeds benefit the Negro League Baseball Museum.