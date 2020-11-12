Monday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (available for one week)

Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a break, the series has now returned, and is devoting the month of November to Shakespeare, and the videos it streams now remain viewable for a full week instead of just two days. Sir Patrick Stewart, who has played noble leadership roles in both the Star Trek and X-Men film franchises, plays the not-so-great Scot in this spellbinding account of Macbeth, in which a nobleman and his wife descend into a nightmare of disquiet after arranging the murder of their monarch. Rupert Goold directed the production, which ran in the West End in 2007 and on Broadway in 2008, and was filmed in 2009 (with most of the original cast) for the PBS series Great Performances. In addition to Stewart, the cast includes Kate Fleetwood (as the red-handed Lady M) and Scott Handy, Michael Feast, Paul Shelley and Martin Turner.