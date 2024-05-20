The MTA is looking for the next Ice Spice... well, sorta.

After releasing its iconic limited edition Ice Spice metro cards last week, the MTA announced that it's currently on the hunt for brands to design its final two premium custom MetroCards.

As the MTA phases out the emblematic yellow cards in favor of the electronic "tap to pay" OMNY system, which is now installed at every subway station and bus across the city, the slow demise of the collectible custom MetroCards feels imminent, which is likely one of the reasons why the agency has announced that it will only make two more customized subway cards, specifically asking brands to participate in the effort.

Ever since the current iteration of the MetroCard was inaugurated in 1994, there have been 400 limited editions put out for the world to see, including ones dedicated to Supreme, David Bowie and the Notorious B.I.G., according to a press release by the MTA.

In honor of hip hop's 50th anniversary last year, the MTA debuted MetroCards featuring several local hip hop legends including Rakim, Canon, LL Cool J and Pop Smoke. Each pass has a become collectible item, some even causing frenzies as New Yorkers tried desperately to get a hold of them.

More likely than not, the final two customized MetroCards will become coveted valuables as well.

"Creating one of the final custom MetroCards is the perfect opportunity for a brand, artist, or cultural institution to cement its place in transit history,” MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in an official statement. “While the MTA continues to shift to tap and go payments by using a bank card, smartphone, or wearable device, these last two cards will undoubtedly become instant collectibles.”

According to the MTA, the last two cards "must be part of a holistic campaign that promotes your brand and the cards, while also delivering a unique rider benefit/experience." Advertisers will get a chance to target up to 10 stations for distribution throughout the subway system, and must be willing to print at least 50,000 MetroCards with the design on them.

Sounds like a task you are up for? Here is the application.