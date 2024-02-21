New York
New LED lights at Lafayette Ave. station
The MTA is getting rid of those awful fluorescent lights in the subway

They’ll be replaced with bright LEDs.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Transitions lens wearers, this one's for you.

Brand new, very bright lights are being added to every subway station to illuminate the commute at any hour. Sunglasses can stay on! Security cameras will have clear views! Squinting to see what that suspicious stain on the floor is may not be necessary! The grime will be in full view! 

The MTA announced on February 20 that over 50,000 fluorescent light fixtures will be changed to LED lighting by 2026. The work has already begun with January updates at Brooklyn’s Bergen Street stop (F and G trains), followed by Carroll Street (F and G trains)​​, and most recently at Lafayette Avenue’s C train stop.

New LED lighting is coming to 472 MTA subway stations
“By upgrading the lighting at each of our 472 subway stations, we are not only making our stations brighter and safer for customers but also reducing our costs and emissions," said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. "It's simple: a brighter station is a safer station. Transit crews have already upgraded the lighting at every station where we've completed a Re-NEW-Vation, and customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Soon, these benefits to the customer experience will be felt systemwide as we supercharge LED deployments in 2024."

It’s unclear where the customer feedback came from, but those who hate the increased subway fare may be happy to hear that this eco-friendly initiative is expected to save $5.9 million annually in energy bills and materials. The initiative is also an effort to help brighten footage on the 15,000 security cameras installed throughout the subway system. 

