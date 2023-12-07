The MTA is hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn next week

If you've always dreamt of owning a piece of New York, here's your chance: the MTA is hosting yet another memorabilia and collectibles pop-up shop later this month.

On December 13, 14 and 15, New Yorkers with a flair for local transit finds will get to purchase "subway signs, grabholds and other rare transit collectibles" at the event in South Brooklyn, according to a tweet by the MTA.

Some more details: the outdoor sale will be held from 9am through 2pm as a pick-up only event—you won't be able to purchase a piece and ask the staff to ship it to you. Although open to the public, all attendees must email a signed waiver in advance or bring one to the event to gain admittance. You can download and fill out the document right here.

The MTA has not officially revealed where, exactly, in South Brooklyn the pop-up is taking place (you must RSVP to the event right here to receive that information) but the above-mentioned waiver does include a specific address.

As for what will actually be on sale, that's a bit of a mystery.

If previous similar pop-ups are of any indication, New Yorkers can expect to browse through strip maps (the long ones that adorn overheads inside train cars), subway poles (you read that right!), "exit" and "no entry" signs, aluminum signage and more.

Perhaps, you should consider adding an authentic subway seat to your holiday wish-list. It'll surely be a memorable gift.