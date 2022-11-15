New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC traffic
Photograph: Shutterstock

The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC

The holidays are upon us.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year.

During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making it incredibly difficult to get around in a vehicle.

The 2022 gridlock days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
  • Thursday, November 17, 2022
  • Tuesday, November 22, 2022
  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022
  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022
  • Thursday, December 1, 2022
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022
  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022
  • Thursday, December 8, 2022
  • Friday, December 9, 2022
  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022
  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022
  • Thursday, December 15, 2022

Now that you've got that list handy, make sure to add it to your calendar and opt for public modes of transportation on those actual days. We even suggest walking or biking over driving your own car or grabbing an Uber or a yellow taxi. 

While we’re on the subject: did you know that, according to the City of New York, the term “gridlock” actually originated here, in reference to the grid plan that defines Manhattan’s streets? Specifically, the word describes a traffic situation in which intersections are blocked by vehicles, therefore preventing cars from moving in either direction. Yes, a familiar situation indeed.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.