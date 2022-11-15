As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year.

During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making it incredibly difficult to get around in a vehicle.

The 2022 gridlock days are as follows:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Friday, December 9, 2022

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Now that you've got that list handy, make sure to add it to your calendar and opt for public modes of transportation on those actual days. We even suggest walking or biking over driving your own car or grabbing an Uber or a yellow taxi.

While we’re on the subject: did you know that, according to the City of New York, the term “gridlock” actually originated here, in reference to the grid plan that defines Manhattan’s streets? Specifically, the word describes a traffic situation in which intersections are blocked by vehicles, therefore preventing cars from moving in either direction. Yes, a familiar situation indeed.