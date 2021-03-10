The MTA’s digital subway map now includes vaccination sites around the city

We needed this: the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just added COVID-19 vaccination sites to its digital subway map, effectively helping folks get to their appointments on time and letting others know about potential vaccination destinations near their homes.

The map itself launched this past October but, now, users will notice syringe images marking the locations of vaccine centers all throughout the digital display. Clicking on each icon will unveil a whole lot of information about each hub, from hours of operation to eligibility guidelines, type of vaccine administered and, of course, a link to schedule an actual appointment.

You can check out the map right here.

"We know that many New Yorkers rely on public transit to get to a vaccination site," said New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg in an official press release announcing the update. "Just as we did by launching new bus routes in Queens and Brooklyn last week, this new feature represents yet another way in which New York City Transit is thinking outside the box to make sure that the people of this city can seamlessly access the vaccination sites."

To the delight and gratitude of New Yorkers, the map was created pro-bono by global design and technology firm Work & Co. "In the face of a global pandemic, we see a responsibility to help people however we can—and digital tools have the power to bridge the information gap," said the firm's founding partner Felipe Memoria in the above-mentioned press release.

We suggest using the relatively new built-in time filter to figure out when to start embarking on your journey to your vaccine appointment. You can even click on an individual station to see train arrival times and any sort of service changes you should be aware of.

And if you're still confused about vaccine eligibility requirements, worry not! We're here to help, breaking down all currently-in-place guidelines in New York on this page.

Most popular on Time Out

- A broken glass ceiling is now surrounding Fearless Girl to celebrate International Women’s Day/a>

- Indoor dining can reopen at 75 percent all over New York, except for the city

- This New Yorker found a secret second apartment behind her apartment

- NYC’s iconic Loeb Boathouse is coming back to Central Park!

- The best outdoor art in NYC this spring

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.