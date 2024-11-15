The National Museum of Mathematics is moving to a massive new space in Chelsea in 2026

Math fiends, rejoice!

The National Museum of Mathematics—currently operating out of a temporary space called MoMath on Fifth at 225 Fifth Avenue by 26th Street—will move into a giant new space at 635 Sixth Avenue by 19th Street in 2026.

The move, announced by the institution earlier this week, has been a long time coming: the museum's original address at 11 East 26th Street debuted back in 2012 but had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all offerings became virtual. In-person programming resumed this spring, upon the relocation into the temporary space on Fifth Avenue.

According to an official press release, the novel 34,363-square-foot site is almost double the size of the original iteration of the museum, and it will be home to six classrooms, a separate toddler area and a presentation section.

According to the New York Times, in addition to popular current exhibits like the Tessellation Station ("a wall of tile magnets that are designed to be arranged into repeating patterns), the larger destination will mount a slew of fresh shows, including Allot Like an Egyptian, "focusing on Egyptian fractions like one-third and one-eighth, which can be tricky for children to understand in relation to each other as bigger denominators mean smaller values."

Also expect programming related to the much talked-about birthday paradox, according to which there is more than a 50% chance of at least two people sharing a birthday in a room of 23 folks.

If all this math talk has got you curious, we suggest you stop by MoMath on Fifth: the temporary museum is filled with similar exhibitions and, according to the press release, the space will continue to operate until the new site is up and running.