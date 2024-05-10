The New York City Food & Wine Festival is moving to Brooklyn!

When it returns to New York on October 17 to 20, the beloved Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is going to take up residence in Brooklyn. For the first time ever, all of the festival's main events—from the Grand Tasting to pier parties—will take place at a single location: a new 450,000-square-foot culinary campus that will debut at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our footprint to Brooklyn and offer our most attended events at one culinary campus," said festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager in an official statement ab out the news. "We are pleased to offer the same festival you know and love to more guests at our new location. We look forward to welcoming more Brooklyn chefs and partners to this year’s events and further providing them with a platform to showcase their impeccable talent.”

The celebration of the borough begins as soon as the festival kicks off with a Best of Brooklyn event that will showcase over 25 area chefs.

As has always been the case in the past—this is the festival's 17th annual iteration—the event will supposed God's Love We Deliver, the local organization that helps deliver meals to sick New Yorkers in need.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase starting June 17 at 9am right here. General public passes will be available the week after, on June 24 at 9am, on that same website.