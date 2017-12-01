  • News
The New York Philharmonic celebrates its 175th birthday with four special shows

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday December 1 2017, 2:24pm

Photograph: Chris Lee

It doesn’t look a day over 174. Next week, the New York Philharmonic is celebrating its 175th birthday, and to commemorate the occasion there will be four days of special performances. They will take place from December 6 to 9 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, with the biggest celebration on December 7, its actual birthday.

The concerts feature Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, which you’ll recognize even if you know nothing about classical music. It has trombones. It has a piccolo. It has a contrabassoon. It's going to be good, you guys. There’s also Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante for Winds and Carl Maria von Weber’s Oberon Overture, which will satisfy your craving if you’ve been missing Shakespeare in the Park.

Grammy winner Alan Gilbert conducts the orchestra, which is a svelte 90 minutes with one intermission. There are very few tickets available to the highly exclusive event, but you can find them here.

