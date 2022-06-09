The New York Public Library, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, is launching a super-exciting Summer at the Library initiative that includes a slew of free programs sure to entice readers and non-readers alike.

To kick things off, the system is giving away 500,000 books for free to kids, teens and families at all of its branch locations in an effort to help folks build their at-home libraries "and strength the city's ecosystem of learning," according to an official press release about the updates. Some libraries will even offer Spanish, Chinese and large print titles to keep!

All you really have to do to get your hands on some copies is to show up at your neighborhood library and use your card—or sign up for one.

"New York City students and families have been through so much over the last two years. It’s critical that, during this period of recovery and renewal, our ecosystem of learning do all it can to support and engage them," said Brian Bannon, NYPL’s Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education in an official statement. "Public libraries are uniquely positioned to do this while students are out of the classroom over the summer months, providing quality, free programs to engage their minds while also getting them excited about books, reading, learning and their communities. After so much time apart, it’s time to safely come together this summer."

But there is much more to the Summer at the Library project, including a new list of over 100 summer reading recommendations from expert librarians (you can find all of those right here); remarkable in-branch programs like storytimes and podcasting workshops; outdoor pop-ups that include library card sign-up events and others involving the NYPL's famous bookmobiles; and a number of other initiatives targeted directly to adults.

It's clearly an awesome time to make use of our local library system.

Check out some photos of the NYPL staff packing up the free giveaway books:

Photograph: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL

Photograph: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL

Photograph: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL