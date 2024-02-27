The New York Public Library is throwing an Arctic-themed after-hours party

If you’ve always dreamed of partying under the Northern Lights but don’t have the funds to fly north this year, the New York Public Library is bringing the Arctic to us in a special after-hours celebration on Friday, March 15 at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building.

The event, which is taking place from 7pm-10pm, will include special talks by the curators of the library’s newest Arctic-themed exhibit, music by Detroit DJ and producer Rimarkable, games for everyone to play, crafts tables and more. Drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase.

RECOMMENDED: The most gorgeous libraries in NYC

The after hours event coincides with the opening of the library's new exhibit, The Awe of the Arctic: A Visual History, which is a 500-year survey of how artists and explorers have depicted the terrains of the Arctic throughout the years. Most of the art on display is from the New York Public Library’s extensive collection and showcases illustrations from 16th-century explorers all the way to modern high-res photographs by artists pushing us to acknowledge the urgency of climate change. The artwork runs the gamut material-wise ranging from woodcuts and engravings to digital prints.

The exhibit also includes 16mm films that were curated from the Reserve Film and Video Collection and presentations by some of the exhibit’s international artists, so you'll definitely get your fill of Arctic-related knowledge.

The New York Public Library is known for its free-to-the-public exhibitions that pop up throughout its many branches. On display now in the main branch, for example, is an exhibition that showcases artifacts spanning 4,000 years of history that brings voices of the past to life, and another exhibit that honors the life of Langston Hughes at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem.

You can access the Arctic after party and the exhibit at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on 476 5th Avenue at the Eastern end of Bryant Park. The event is pay-what-you-wish, although a $15 donation is suggested. The event is 21+, and an ID will be required to enter. You can get your tickets here, and there may be limited tickets available at the door.