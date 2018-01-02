The No Pants Subway Ride returns to NYC this weekend

Is anything more relieving than peeling your pants off after being confined by those stiff and unforgiving seams all day? Don’t act like freeing your fanny isn’t the first thing you do when you get home. And like us, you might have wondered how it feels to romp around New York half-naked, free as a street bird. Thanks to mastermind Charlie Todd of Improv Everywhere—a comedy collective that hosts humorous public stunts all over the city—you can join the act of wandering Gotham in your underwear during the 17th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday, January 7 at 3pm.

The winter tradition brings thousands of bold and bare-legged participants together to ride the subway and make regularly clad passersby feel dumbfounded, awkward and, perhaps, jealous. (Everyone gathers at designated meeting places beforehand. See which one is closest to your location below!)

Once the pants-less shenanigans end, the group huddles indoors and warms up on the dance floor during the after-party at Bar 13 ($15 at the door). If this sounds like the definition of your Sunday Funday, sport your best pair of undies (dig deep in your drawer for the ones without holes) and visit Improv Everywhere’s website to R.S.V.P. for the practical joke.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to pack a pair of pants for the journey there and home—it’s cold out there.

Meeting Points

Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground

Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House

Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square

Midtown Manhattan: Meet at Hudson Yards Park on 34th Street

Queens: Meet at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Park

Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park

Williamsburg/Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

