New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Northern Lights
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Northern Lights could be visible from New York and New England this week

Look to the sky for a rare chance to see the aurora borealis.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

We know what you’re thinking: “Oh, great! Another attention-grabbing story on how I’ll be able to see the Northern Lights this week from [insert name of heavily light polluted city]. So just to start things off: No. You probably won’t be able to see the aurora borealis tomorrow night from your fire escape on 13th Street. However, there is a chance you will actually be able to see them from a few regions just outside the city.

The unique event is all thanks to the biggest solar storm of 2020 which is predicted to happen this week. The Space Weather Prediction Center (a real organization) has issued G1, G2 and G3 storm alerts for both tonight and tomorrow night. The alerts have to do with the amount of solar activity predicted to hit Earth which then create the beautiful light displays. Similar to your standard sip n’ paint, greater levels of energy mean more colorful and beautiful displays.

The Northern Lights will be on view across the largest area tomorrow night when a G3 geomagnetic storm watch will be in effect. Though SWPC hasn’t released a detailed predicted viewing range for this week’s event, a similar one released in September included parts of New York and New England. This week, the forecast is looking a bit more promising than the skies during that last September event.

Want to increase your chances for viewing the lights? In order to spot the celestial light show, you’ll want to look north, a little above the horizon. If you see a faint green glow just above the horizon, that’s the Aurora Borealis. Not surprisingly, given the name, the farther North you’re able to get, the greater your likelihood of seeing the lights. They are expected to light up the next sky between 10pm and 5am tonight and once again tomorrow night.

Most popular on Time Out

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2020 guide
- The best Christmas movies for kids
- This Google doc shows every private dining bubble in NYC
- The coolest drive-thru Christmas lights in NYC
- The 100 best movies of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.