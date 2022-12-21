If you needed a reminder of how close we are to the new year, just head to Times Square!

In preparation for the big Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and ball drop, the giant 2023 numerals are currently staged at the Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets.

The massive numbers were transported on a cross-country trip by a 2023 Kia Telluride XPro, from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, stopping at holiday events in Nevada, Tennessee, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania, before arriving at their final destination in NYC.

They’ll be at the plaza through noon on Friday, December 23, so get your photos while you can! Eventually, they’ll be placed atop One Times Square and officially start their job ushering in the new year, lighting up at midnight on December 31.

Facts about the 2023 numerals

They stand 7 feet high

The four numerals use a total of 602 9-watt energy-efficient LED bulbs

contains 145 bulbs, and the numeral “3” contains 148 bulbs The four numerals weigh a total of approximately 1,160 pounds

The “0” is the heaviest at 380 pounds

The two “2”s are 250 pounds each

The “3” is 280 pounds