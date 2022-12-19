The Rockettes tell us their favorite spots in NYC

From where they get their coffee to the best date night scenes.

New York City’s famous ladies with the high-kicking legs, the Radio City Rockettes, celebrate the best of the city every night on stage during the Christmas Spectacular. The festive show puts the dancers on a sightseeing bus that virtually rolls around the city, from Times Square to the Statue of Liberty.

But the performers are New Yorkers themselves and have their own favorite spots around town they frequently visit when not in costume.

This week, we asked them to share their favorite restaurants, shops and hangouts with us to take part in the NYC love we’re all feeling this holiday season.

Below are nine Rockettes’ favorite NYC locations, which showcase the ladies’ love for coffee and desserts especially!

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Madison O’Connor

Madison O’Connor (in her second season)

3 Hanover Square

“If you are in the mood for a good New York bagel, go to Leo’s Bagels. They have the best bagels in FiDi!”

Financial District

“Stone Street is a strip of restaurants with a great variety of options and good music! This is a great place to bring family and friends.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Caitlin Potosnak of the Rockettes

Caitlin Potosnak (first season)

34-01 30th Avenue, Astoria

”This is a beautiful restaurant, both indoor and outdoor, with wonderful Greek food and refreshing drinks. My favorite appetizer is the tzatziki with pita!”

4417 30th Avenue, Astoria

“A wonderful Italian bakery that has the best croissants in the Astoria/Woodside area, along with great coffee. They have amazing desserts from cookies to a variety of cakes and homemade loaves of bread.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Stevie Mack

Stevie Mack (second season)

1486 2nd Avenue, Upper East Side

“This Upper East Side Italian restaurant is my go-to for date night with my husband. We both love the ambiance, and the food is top-notch. I have had dreams about their truffle gnocchi!”

1561 2nd Avenue, Upper East Side

“My favorite dessert on the Upper East Side! Their gelato is heavenly and the perfect post-show treat. My personal favorite is the pistachio, but you can’t go wrong with any of their many flavors!”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Jourdan Rose Epstein

Jourdan Rose Epstein (first season)

365 Chauncey Street, Bed-Stuy

“This small, locally owned walk-up shop is my favorite place to get ice cream in Brooklyn. They constantly have new flavors like black sesame or vegan cherry chip, and scrumptious ice cream cookie sandwiches!”

266 Malcolm X Boulevard, Bed-Stuy

“I adore this quaint Japanese restaurant in Brooklyn—the atmosphere is beautifully chic and the food is delicious and perfect for sharing. I highly recommend the Shachihoko tempura roll.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Jordana Rosenberg

Jordana Rosenberg (first season)

269 Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side

“Harvest Kitchen is my go-to place for any meal. It’s a great place to go with a big group of friends because there are so many options on the menu. My personal favorites are the veggie rice bowl and the hummus with their homemade focaccia.”

224 West 79th Street, Upper West Side

“I love the rustic charm of Irving Farm coffee shop. It is a cozy place to sit by yourself or to meet up with a group of friends for a coffee and a bite to eat. Their chai and matcha lattes are my favorite in town, and they have such yummy chocolate chip cookies.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Erin Monteleone

Erin Monteleone (ninth season)

213 Pinehurst Avenue, Washington Heights

“Buunnii is the spot for a perfect cup of Ethiopian coffee. This location is super quaint and inviting, and I know I’ll always leave with delicious coffee in hand thanks to their knowledgeable baristas.”

Hudson Heights/Inwood

“Fort Tryon Park is my favorite park in the city. The landscape is stunning in every season and the views of the Hudson River cannot be beat. I enjoy strolling through the Heather Garden and then looking out onto the Hudson with views of the George Washington Bridge.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Jackie Aitken

Jackie Aitken (ninth season)

195 Avenue A, East Village

“A dog-friendly café, this place truly is the happiest place on earth. Gigi (my dog, French bulldog to be exact) and I are regulars at this café. Dogs roaming around to pet while having a coffee or light snack … what more could you want? Gigi may have had her first birthday party here—French-themed, of course!”

101 St. Marks Place, East Village

“Cafe Mogador is a Moroccan-inspired restaurant that will not disappoint. I still haven’t decided if I prefer their brunch or dinner menu … it’s just too hard of a decision, personally. The cozy and warm environment is ideal for any occasion.”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Tiffany Griffin

Tiffany Griffin (13th season)

30-13 Broadway, Astoria

“It’s an Astoria staple with the best brunch in the neighborhood. It’s simply delicious American food.”

36-19 Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria

“Owned by women, this shop supports local artists and is one of my favorite places to get gifts. They have a wide variety of things to choose from: candles, clothes, jewelry, shoes … your options are endless!”

Photograph: courtesy of MSG Entertainment | Khori Petinaud of the Rockettes

Khori Petinaud (first season)

135 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Heights

“This little French gem has been a staple for us for quite a while and we especially love to go in the fall when the mussels are PERFECTION!”

688 Franklin Avenue, Crown Heights

“This is one of my and my husband’s favorite spots in Brooklyn! The food is delicious and the staff is so friendly! Get the chicken sandwich!”