The only way to taste Dominique Ansel's latest dessert is to donate blood

To increase blood donations in New York, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just teamed up with celebrity chef Dominique Ansel to create a brand new chocolate treat only available to folks donating to the New York Blood Center.

The exclusive chocolate bar is called 3 Lives Bar—a reminder that one blood donation can save up to three lives—and made with Valrhona 62% dark chocolate, dark chocolate ganache, a heart-shaped strawberry ganache center and a “glimmer of pink luster” on top of it all.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the tasty treat: make an appointment at a New York Blood Center location (listed below) between March 23 and 29 to donate blood. Once you’ve donated, you’ll receive the chocolate bar. Keep in mind that the promotion is available while supplies last.

Find a list of participating locations right here and below:

Grand Central: 115 East 41st Street

115 East 41st Street Upper East Side: 310 East 67th Street

310 East 67th Street Downtown Brooklyn: 30 Flatbush Avenue

30 Flatbush Avenue Mobile Unit Locations: (all noon to 6pm on dates specified below)

(all noon to 6pm on dates specified below) Soho: New York City Fire Museum, 278 Spring Street (Sunday, March 24)

New York City Fire Museum, 278 Spring Street (Sunday, March 24) Upper West Side: Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue & West 63rd Street (Monday, March 25)

Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue & West 63rd Street (Monday, March 25) Astoria: CVS Pharmacy, 31-01 Ditmars Boulevard (Tuesday, March 26)

CVS Pharmacy, 31-01 Ditmars Boulevard (Tuesday, March 26) Upper West Side: Amity Hall Uptown, 982 Amsterdam Avenue (Wednesday, March 27)

Amity Hall Uptown, 982 Amsterdam Avenue (Wednesday, March 27) Union Square East: Union Square at East 17th Street (Thursday, March 28)

“Each day, we put our hearts into everything we do at the bakery, just as the team at NewYork-Presbyterian does in caring for their patients,” said Chef Ansel in an official statement about the partnership. “With the 3 Lives Bar, I wanted to create a way to say thank you to New York—our home and community—for coming together to give back in a way that will save lives and encourage others to consider donating.”

Let’s be honest: we can’t think of anything more refreshing post-blood donation than a perfectly crafted sweet confection by one of the most celebrated culinary gurus in all of New York.