"The Other Two" star Heléne Yorke shares her favorite spots in Brooklyn

The actress and comedian shares her top Kings County spots just in time for the show's second season.

The delightfully quick-witted comedy series The Other Two is back for a second season, this time on HBO Max.

Written and created by former SNL writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the show stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as NYC-based siblings of a far more famous, far younger sibling. The two try to figure out their own lives in his increasingly larger shadow and make plenty of faced-paced jokes about the process along the way.

This season, the family’s mom, played by an aggressively midwestern Molly Shannon, comes front-and-center in the narrative, necessitating another major adjustment from her two adult children. One of the actors behind that sibling duo, Yorke, shared some of her favorite local Brooklyn spots with Time Out just in time for the start of season two of the very NYC show.

“I love Brooklyn,” Yorke says. “I moved around a lot as a kid and bounced around Manhattan quite a bit during my first 11 years here. It wasn’t till I moved to Brooklyn that I felt truly at home for the first time in my life. Here are my top five [spots] of many!”

“Dare I say...the best burger in New York?!? (Just my opinion! Stop yelling at me!) Walking in feels like entering another time, like getting a bite with John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. Great drinks, red leather booths and don’t sleep on the cheese curds and deviled eggs!” 110 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights

“Is there anything better than a local Mom-and-Pop bookstore? No. And this one really knocks it out of the park. Wonderful selection. I used to order for pick up during the pandemic, and it was so cozy walking the quiet blocks to get my good reads.” 225 Smith St., Carroll Gardens

“I love finding beautiful treasures, and they abound in this home and jewelry shop. I was delighted when she relocated to BK from Soho! I bought Max Jenkins a rose gold and black diamond earring here once. My High Maintenance lovers will get that one;) Stunning light fixtures, cocktail glasses and textiles. She does it all. Get your wallet ready, cause you’re bound to walk out with something!” 400 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill

“Look, I get that we’re all into these Instagram-worthy “trendy” bakeries, but there is nothing like a neighborhood staple that gets it so so right. The Oreo cake? It’s...I have no words. You’ll be hospitalized, it's so good. I got a Chocolate Mousse Christmas log last year that I sliced open and GASPED. Everything looks like your Grandmother decorated it, which is charming in and of itself. Oh and the cookies! I could go on.” 139 Smith St., Cobble Hill

“The absolute pinnacle of charm. Cash only. There’s a soft crackle in the air on this historic little corner. Great simple Italian dishes on antique plates. Cozy up by the large window in wintertime, or while away a summer evening outside on the sidewalk. *chefs kiss*” 32 Joralemon St., Brooklyn Heights

You can catch upcoming episodes of The Other Two released weekly every Thursday on HBO Max.