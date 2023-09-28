In a hospitality environment where so much is surreptitiously themed, whether it’s as a pseudo speakeasy, too precisely Keith McNally-inspired brasserie, broadly soundstage-y trattoria or overly orchestrated set piece bistro, it can seem almost bold for a restaurant to declare its conceit outright. But Bread and Stone, the new one from Zach Neil, operator of the film and fright-fashioned Beetle House in the East Village, will launch with a stated “Italian greatest hits,” theme next week.

Bread and Stone is scheduled to open Thursday, October 5, with a menu that includes, of course, a pane section with varieties like focaccia in pairs of slices, half, or whole loaves, insalate like a table-made Caesar, plus pasta and pizzas baked on custom stone sourced from the Allegheny Mountains. The interior seats 35, and prices top out at $34 for a seasonal pollo con marmellata di pomodori e mozzarella special.

Cocktails, wine and beer will also be available, and accordionists will be on site daily to take requests.

“Bread and Stone is much more than a dining experience, it’s my family recipes, the best of what American Italian dining has to offer,” owner Zach Neil is quoted as saying in a press release. “It’s fine dining, priced economically, it’s romantic and sexy, passionate and savory, homemade, exciting, lively and full of love.”

In addition to the local culinary ode to Tim Burton and this new Italian endeavor, proprietor Zach Neil has owned other un-themed food and drink ventures and worked as an executive chef outside of New York City. Beetle House and Bread and Stone share a numerical address, but not a space.

Bread and Stone is located at 308 East 6th Street. It is expected to open on October 5.