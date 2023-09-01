The Paris Cafe is throwing it back to 1873 to celebrate 150 years

One of New York's oldest restaurants is celebrating a big birthday this month. The Paris Cafe at 119 South Street will celebrate 150 years in business throughout September.

Once a dining spot for legendary New Yorkers and visitors including Thomas Edison, Teddy Roosevelt, Lauren Bacall, Annie Oakley, Jimmy Hoffa and many more, The Paris Cafe hasn't had an uninterrupted run. The brasserie briefly shuttered due to damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and then again in 2020 during the pandemic. Now, it's recently been restored to its former glory days just in time to celebrate 150 years.

The ornate hand-carved German Victorian-era bar and brick walls iconic to the space are back in action thanks to teams from the White Horse Tavern, Hunt and Fish Club and Drink & Enjoy Crew Founder, Chris Reda.

An updated American menu includes caesar salad, French onion soup, chicken milanese, linguine and clams, steak frites with Old Bay fries, and a signature Paris Double Smash Burger topped with gruyere cheese, onion jam and served on a potato roll. Weekend brunch and a late night Parisian party will also be offered.

In honor of the 150th anniversary, a $150 tasting menu offering the choice of a first course, second course and dessert will be available throughout September.

Also throwing it back to 1873: $1.50 bar snacks during happy hour on Tuesdays-Fridays, 3pm-6pm. Little bites will include truffle fries, cheesy garlic bread, and a slider-version of the Paris burger. A cocktail menu celebrating different eras of the space will also be served, including a 1923 inspired French 75 and a 2003 Cosmo with Casamigos.