The Plaza hotel is finally re-opening next month

After closing for 14 months, the iconic Plaza Hotel is finally welcoming guests back in starting May 20.

"For the past year you’ve been asked to stay home," reads the 113-year-old hotel's official website. "The Plaza is now extending its formal invitation to return to New York."

According to the Robb Report, room service will resume in May and the hotel's swanky Palm Court restaurant will officially re-open as well. Guests will also be able to relax at Guerlain Spa by appointment only and workout at the fitness center provided they abide by social distancing protocols. No word yet on when the Plaza Food Hall, the Todd English Food Hall, the Champagne Bar and the Rose Club will re-open, though.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Given the historical significance of the destination, the Plaza's re-opening is obviously imbued with an extra layer of excitement. Open near Central Park since 1907 and playing host to socialites, celebrities, politicians and more throughout its lifespan, the city landmark (the exterior was designated as such in 1969 and was subsequently listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1986) was bought by a Qatari sovereign wealth fund for $600 million back in 2018. The switch in ownership, however, didn't really portend plenty of other changes as the hotel kept the same operator, Fairmont, throughout the years.

The Plaza isn't the only high-end hotel in the city that has announced it will accept bookings again. The Ritz-Carlton New York and the St. Regis, both uptown, will open in June. The Park Hyatt and the Mandarin Oriental have been operating since April 1 while the Pierre and the Carlyle re-opened at the end of 2020. The city is clearly gearing up for tourism season—and, for once, we couldn't be more excited about that.

