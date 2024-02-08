As the weather slowly turns warmer (at least for a few days), news about seasonal outdoor markets are making the rounds.

Following the Bronx Night Market's announcement, the Queens Night Market revealed its scheduled return to the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park every Saturday night starting April 13.

This year, the event will open at 4pm, an hour earlier than it has during its first eight seasons, and include even more vendors than usual.

Most exciting is the fact that, despite the current levels of inflation, the $5 to $6 price cap on all food items will remain in place, largely thanks to a major sponsorship from Citizens Bank.

"When the Queens Night Market launched back in 2015, the price cap felt like a key ingredient in democratizing access to the event," said John Wang, the event's founder, in an official statement. "But now, the price cap feels a bit like a lifeline for a huge swath of New Yorkers."

To try and alleviate traffic to the site and solve capacity issues, Queens Night Market will sell a limited number of "sneak preview" tickets for two separate events starting in March. The first preview will take place on April 13 and the second on April 20.

According to a press release, the Queens Night Market has already received over 200 applications from potential vendors—but you can still apply to join the roster right here.

Here is the list of the already-confirmed vendors:

Los Almendros – Salvadoran Pupusas

Anda Café – Bubble Tea

Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas

Ay Cachapas – Venezuelan Cachapas

Blintz Box – Ukrainian Blintzes

Bom Bae – Indian Vada Pav & Jalebi

La Braza – Roasted Corn & Skewers

Brazilicious – Brazilian Steak Sandwiches & Pão de Queijo

Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas

C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns

Cambodianow – Cambodian Fish Amok

Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches

Coconana Banh Mi – Vietnamese Banh Mi

Daku – Indian BBQ & Roti

Derangoon – Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

DiLena's Dolcini – Cannoli and Cookies

Don Ceviche – Peruvian Ceviche

Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine – Ethiopian Sega Wat & Chechebsa

Enfes NYC – Turkish Gözleme

Go Green Yaks! – Tibean Shogo Bhakleb & Tsel Bhakleb

Hong Kong Street Food

Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pastéis de Nata

La’Maoli – Antiguan Ducana & Blood Sausage

Menya Jiro – Japanese Ramen

Mama Food – Squid Skewers

Mister Bocadillos – Brazilian Esfiha & Churrasco

Mood Food & Fun – Venezuelan Tequeños & Patacón

Moon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong

MuahChee Alley – Fujianese Fritters & Mochi

Nomad Dumplings – Tibetan Momos

El Pernil Ecuatoriano – Ecuadorian Pernil

Persian Bites NYC – Persian Dizi

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Tandoor Samsa – Uyghur Samsa

Taypa – Peruvian Anticuchos

Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken

Trini Treats – Trinidadian Curry Crab and Dumplings & Doubles

Twisted Potato – Fried Potato Twists

Twistercake Bakery – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes

Vincent Farms Natural Foods – Sierra Leonean Jollof Rice & Cassava Leaf Stew

Warung Bites – Indonesian Martabak & Bakwan

In addition to the various food purveyors, expect to browse through vintage apparel, handmade jewelry, ceramic products, locally produced art pieces, crochet toys, stationary and much more.

The Queens Night Market is also planning a series of small business seminars for the seventh year, which will be open to all vendors as well as any other folks looking to start a business in town.

The events will cover a variety of topics, including branding and marketing, social media and technology, permit processes, business plans and more.

Clearly, Queens Night Market is trying to be much more than a delicious (and fun!) destination for all things food, actually tapping into the spirit of the borough by helping attendees properly carry out all their business ideas.