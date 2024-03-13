The Queens Night Market will return next month with its $6 cap and a bigger footprint

The most anticipated night market of every year is gearing up to re-open for its ninth year on April 27, and it’s coming in with a few improvements that should make the experience better for everyone.

If you’ve ever been to that borough’s night market, then you know how crowded it can get and how long the lines tend to be. The improvements are mostly meant to alleviate some of the overcrowding problems and will include adjustments to operating hours, an expansion of the space and two “sneak preview” nights that you can buy tickets for now before they open to the general public.

For one, the night market will open an hour earlier—at 4pm—and expand its footprint at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park to make room for more vendors. In 2023, the market averaged an astonishing 20,000 attendees per night, according to a press release, and they’re going to have two pre-opening events on April 13 and 20 to avoid the opening night chaos.

Limited tickets for the two preview nights are just $5 and 20% of sneak preview ticket sales will go to charities. You can get them here (children under 12 are free).

The great thing about the Queens Night Market is that it is actually accessible, price-wise. There is a $5-$6 price cap on everything that’s sold there, thanks to a Citizens Financial Group sponsorship that offsets a lot of the vendor costs. The market has also helped launch 400 new businesses and has represented more than 95 countries through its food.

The Night Market will also be hosting events on special dates throughout its duration: Kid Entrepreneur Day (May 4); Queens Pride (June 1); New York Giants Night (August 17); and Halloween/Closing Night (October 26). There will also be plenty of performances from around the world, which will be announced on the market’s website. In the past, they’ve had African dance troupes, capoeira, karate demonstrations, Brazilian drum lines, jazz bands, salsa bands, brass bands, blues bands, and more.

Here is a full list of confirmed food vendors participating this year:

Los Almendros – Salvadoran Pupusas

Anda Café – Bubble Tea

Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas

Ay Cachapas – Venezuelan Cachapas

Blintz Box – Ukrainian Blintzes

Bolonito – Ecuadorian Bolones

Bom Bae – Indian Vada Pav & Pani Puri

La Braza – Roasted Corn & Skewers

Brazilicious – Brazilian Steak Sandwiches & Pão de Queijo

Brenda’s Cuisine – Dominican Pork Locrio & Sancocho

Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas

C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns

Cambodianow – Cambodian Fish Amok

Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches

La Carnada – Mexican Huaraches

Chickn Rotonda – Filipino Adidas and Walkman Skewers & Sisig

Cotton Candy Love Art – Cotton Candy Art

Daku – Indian BBQ & Roti

Derangoon – Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

DiLena's Dolcini – Cannoli and Cookies

Don Ceviche – Peruvian Ceviche

Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine – Ethiopian Sega Wat & Chechebsa

Enfes NYC – Turkish Gözleme

Go Green Yaks! – Tibetan Shogo Bhakleb & Tsel Bhakleb

Halal Coocos Den – Pakistani Nihari & Biryani

Hong Kong Street Food

Janie’s Life Changing Baked Goods – Pie-crust Cookies

Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pastéis de Nata & Bifana

Joon – Persian Crispy Rice

Kanin NYC – Filipino Chicken Adobo

Karachi Kabab Boiz – Pakistani BBQ Rolls

La’Maoli – Antiguan Ducana & Blood Sausage

Laksa Shop – Malaysian Laksa

Lettuce Meat – Korean BBQ Wraps

The Malaysian Project – Malaysian Ramly-style Burger

Matylda’s Food – Polish Pierogies

Menya Jiro – Japanese Ramen

Mama Food – Squid Skewers

Mister Bocadillos – Brazilian Esfiha & ChurrascoMoon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong

MuahChee Alley – Fujianese Oyster Fritters & Mochi

Nansense – Afghan Kabuli Pulao & Chapli Kebab Burger

Naztas – Bangladeshi Fried Street Sandwich, Chhola Bhuna & Dimchop

Nile Street Eats – Egyptian Hawawshi & Shawarma

Nomad Dumplings – Tibetan Momos

El Pernil Ecuatoriano – Ecuadorian Pernil

Persian Bites NYC – Persian Dizi & Bastani

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Sambuxa NYC – Sudanese Sambuxa

Sichuan Ice Jelly – Sichuan Ice Jelly & Dandan Noodles

Sweet & Salty – Colombian Empanadas

Tacos El Guero – Mexican Tacos

Tada Noodles – Korean Jjajangmyeon & JJamppong

Tandoor Samsa – Uyghur Samsa

Tania’s Kitchen – Haitian Diri ak Djon Djon & Chicken Stew

Taste Buds Required – Haitian Diri ak Djon Djon & Griot

Taypa – Peruvian Anticuchos

Tia G’s Kitchen – Salvadoran Pan con Pollo & Nuegados

Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken

Trini Treats – Trinidadian Curry Crab and Dumplings & Doubles

Twisted Potato – Fried Potato Twists

Twistercake Bakery – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes

Vincent Farms Natural Foods – Sierra Leonean Jollof Rice & Cassava Leaf Stew

Warung Bites – Indonesian Martabak & Bakwan

YUBU Lab – Japanese Inarizushi