The Queens Night Market will return next month with its $6 cap and a bigger footprint

The most anticipated night market of every year is gearing up to re-open for its ninth year on April 27, and it’s coming in with a few improvements that should make the experience better for everyone.
If you’ve ever been to that borough’s night market, then you know how crowded it can get and how long the lines tend to be. The improvements are mostly meant to alleviate some of the overcrowding problems and will include adjustments to operating hours, an expansion of the space and two “sneak preview” nights that you can buy tickets for now before they open to the general public.
For one, the night market will open an hour earlier—at 4pm—and expand its footprint at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park to make room for more vendors. In 2023, the market averaged an astonishing 20,000 attendees per night, according to a press release, and they’re going to have two pre-opening events on April 13 and 20 to avoid the opening night chaos.
Limited tickets for the two preview nights are just $5 and 20% of sneak preview ticket sales will go to charities. You can get them here (children under 12 are free).
The great thing about the Queens Night Market is that it is actually accessible, price-wise. There is a $5-$6 price cap on everything that’s sold there, thanks to a Citizens Financial Group sponsorship that offsets a lot of the vendor costs. The market has also helped launch 400 new businesses and has represented more than 95 countries through its food.
The Night Market will also be hosting events on special dates throughout its duration: Kid Entrepreneur Day (May 4); Queens Pride (June 1); New York Giants Night (August 17); and Halloween/Closing Night (October 26). There will also be plenty of performances from around the world, which will be announced on the market’s website. In the past, they’ve had African dance troupes, capoeira, karate demonstrations, Brazilian drum lines, jazz bands, salsa bands, brass bands, blues bands, and more.
Here is a full list of confirmed food vendors participating this year:
Los Almendros – Salvadoran Pupusas
Anda Café – Bubble Tea
Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas
Ay Cachapas – Venezuelan Cachapas
Blintz Box – Ukrainian Blintzes
Bolonito – Ecuadorian Bolones
Bom Bae – Indian Vada Pav & Pani Puri
La Braza – Roasted Corn & Skewers
Brazilicious – Brazilian Steak Sandwiches & Pão de Queijo
Brenda’s Cuisine – Dominican Pork Locrio & Sancocho
Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas
C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns
Cambodianow – Cambodian Fish Amok
Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches
La Carnada – Mexican Huaraches
Chickn Rotonda – Filipino Adidas and Walkman Skewers & Sisig
Cotton Candy Love Art – Cotton Candy Art
Daku – Indian BBQ & Roti
Derangoon – Burmese Tea Leaf Salad
DiLena's Dolcini – Cannoli and Cookies
Don Ceviche – Peruvian Ceviche
Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine – Ethiopian Sega Wat & Chechebsa
Enfes NYC – Turkish Gözleme
Go Green Yaks! – Tibetan Shogo Bhakleb & Tsel Bhakleb
Halal Coocos Den – Pakistani Nihari & Biryani
Hong Kong Street Food
Janie’s Life Changing Baked Goods – Pie-crust Cookies
Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pastéis de Nata & Bifana
Joon – Persian Crispy Rice
Kanin NYC – Filipino Chicken Adobo
Karachi Kabab Boiz – Pakistani BBQ Rolls
La’Maoli – Antiguan Ducana & Blood Sausage
Laksa Shop – Malaysian Laksa
Lettuce Meat – Korean BBQ Wraps
The Malaysian Project – Malaysian Ramly-style Burger
Matylda’s Food – Polish Pierogies
Menya Jiro – Japanese Ramen
Mama Food – Squid Skewers
Mister Bocadillos – Brazilian Esfiha & ChurrascoMoon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong
MuahChee Alley – Fujianese Oyster Fritters & Mochi
Nansense – Afghan Kabuli Pulao & Chapli Kebab Burger
Naztas – Bangladeshi Fried Street Sandwich, Chhola Bhuna & Dimchop
Nile Street Eats – Egyptian Hawawshi & Shawarma
Nomad Dumplings – Tibetan Momos
El Pernil Ecuatoriano – Ecuadorian Pernil
Persian Bites NYC – Persian Dizi & Bastani
Sam’s Fried Ice Cream
Sambuxa NYC – Sudanese Sambuxa
Sichuan Ice Jelly – Sichuan Ice Jelly & Dandan Noodles
Sweet & Salty – Colombian Empanadas
Tacos El Guero – Mexican Tacos
Tada Noodles – Korean Jjajangmyeon & JJamppong
Tandoor Samsa – Uyghur Samsa
Tania’s Kitchen – Haitian Diri ak Djon Djon & Chicken Stew
Taste Buds Required – Haitian Diri ak Djon Djon & Griot
Taypa – Peruvian Anticuchos
Tia G’s Kitchen – Salvadoran Pan con Pollo & Nuegados
Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken
Trini Treats – Trinidadian Curry Crab and Dumplings & Doubles
Twisted Potato – Fried Potato Twists
Twistercake Bakery – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes
Vincent Farms Natural Foods – Sierra Leonean Jollof Rice & Cassava Leaf Stew
Warung Bites – Indonesian Martabak & Bakwan
YUBU Lab – Japanese Inarizushi