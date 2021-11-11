New York
Timeout

Kiki & Herb at BAM
Photograph: Courtesy Eric McNattKiki & Herb at BAM

The best Christmas shows in NYC this holiday season

Our guide to holiday stage fun in 2021, with plenty Christmas Carols and Nutcrackers to yuletide you over

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Christmas shows are on everyone’s mind as New Yorkers prepare for the holidays. How can you make a yuletide gay in New York without a generous array of Nutcrackers and A Christmas Carols? With that in mind, we've found the best holiday-themed theater and dance shows to help you stay in high spirits this year, from shows aimed at kids to a few that are definitely not. Check out our chronological list of holiday shows and find the ones that are right for you.

Christmas Shows in 2021

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Photograph: Paul Kolnik for MSG Entertainment

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

You’ll get a kick out of this holiday stalwart, which still features Santa, wooden soldiers and the dazzling Rockettes. In recent years, new music, more eye-catching costumes and advanced technology have been introduced to bring audience members closer to the performance. Whatever faults one may find with this awesomely lavish annual pageant (it's basically a celebration of the virtues of shopping), this show has legs. And what legs! In the signature kick line that finds its way into most of the big dance numbers, the Rockettes’ 36 flawless pairs of gams rise and fall like the batting of an eyelash, their perfect unison a testament to the disciplined human form. This is precision dancing on a massive scale—a Busby Berkeley number come to glorious life—and it takes your breath away.

A Sherlock Carol
Art: Courtesy of the production

A Sherlock Carol

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Hell's Kitchen

Bah humbug, my dear Watson! Writer-director Mark Shanahan combines the worlds of Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle in a holiday play that imagines Sherlock Holmes investigating the mysterious demise of reformed skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge, at the behest of a no-longer-tiny Tim. Drew McVety and Thom Sesma lead a cast that also features Dan Domingues, Anissa Felix, Isabel Keating and Mark Price.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody
Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Increasingly, the world seems polarized into two factions who can barely understand each other, much less find common ground: those who cherish the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, which tracks multiple characters through the holiday season in London, and those who recognize it as the extremely terrible garbage that it is. This musical spoof—by Bob and Tobly Smith, the brothers behind pervious musical parodies of FriendsThe OfficeSaved by the Bell and other cultural touchstones—aims to appeal to both camps. 

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Paul Kolnik

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Upper West Side

This magical 1954 production, set to Tchaikovsky's incredible score, includes the full New York City Ballet company and two casts of School of American Ballet students, as well as an onstage blizzard and a Christmas tree that grows from 12 to 40 feet. In the end, however, Balanchine's choreography is what holds it all together. It's enchanting.

Menorah Horah!
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Menorah Horah!

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Greenwich Village

Hanukkah in NYC won't be the same with this annual strip show: For 15 years, burlesque mavericks Darlinda Just Darlinda and Minnie Tonka have teamed up and turnt up the festival of lights as the wicked duo The Schlep Sisters, but this year they say they are blowing out the candles for good. First, however, they are offering one last serving of tasty kosher camp. Joining them for this final gelt trip are hosts Fancy Feast and Bastard Keith, DJ Momotaro, and naughty performers Zoe Ziegfeld, Tallulah Talons Allegra Meshuggah, Rara Darling, Madame Brassiere, Rita N Wink and Jonny Porkpie.

Kiki & Herb Sleigh at BAM
Photograph: Courtesy Eric McNatt

Kiki & Herb Sleigh at BAM

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Fort Greene

Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman make Christmas dreams come true as they reunite to play the demented octagenarian lounge-punk duo Kiki & Herb, whom they have now incarnated on and off for decades. Together they mix the tattered flair of showbiz (barely-)survivors with biting, nothing-to-lose social commentary, waving wildly as they teeter on the edge of apocalypse. There’s just no one like them, and this holiday show will deck the halls of fans who have had to make do with grooving to Kiki & Herb's essential 2000 cult album, Do You Hear What We Hear? 

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867
Photograph: Courtesy Joey Stocks

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Noho

John Kevin Jones goes to the Dickens in this one-hour account of the novelist's classic holiday ghost story, adapted with director Rhonda Dodd. The Merchant's House Museum, formerly the home of a wealthy 19th-century family, provides an atmospheric candlelit setting for Jones's ninth annual engagement. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays (and from December 21 though 28) include a postshow reception at which the audience sips mulled wine and Jones recites Clement Moore's “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special
Photograph: Matt Baume

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Two of RuPaul's Drag Race's grandest dames, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, deck Town Hall in boughs of holly, serving nog till you gag in this now-annual holiday camp fest. These are no Instagram queens, but bona fide stage pros of the old school. Expect plenty of musical comedy and spiked punchlines. 

Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before
Artwork: Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before

  • Theater
  • Circuses & magic
  • Midtown West

The mammoth Québécois neocirque troupe presents its first holiday-themed production, an extended riff on Clement Clarke Moore's 1823 poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." Writer-director James Hadley's show follows a young girl who is yanked, on Christmas Eve, into a magical world where acrobatics and elaborate spectacle take the place of those boring old dancing sugar plums. 

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
Photograph: Courtesy Diane Sobolewski

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

In iTheatrics's live stage version of Jim Henson's 1977 HBO gem, a washtub-bass-playing otter and his mother embark on an O. Henry–inspired quest to buy each other the perfect holiday gifts. Adapted from an illustrated children's tale by Russell and Lillian Hoban, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas features puppets by the Jim Henson Company, a score by master pop songsmith Paul Williams ("Rainbow Connection") and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli. 

Brooklyn Ballet: The Brooklyn Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Kyle Froman

Brooklyn Ballet: The Brooklyn Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Contemporary and experimental
  • Flatbush

Brooklyn Ballet's take on The Nutcracker, choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson, emphasizes cultural and artistic diversity. Alongside sequences that hew to the classic 19th-century tradition are interludes featuring street dance, flamenco, belly dancing, Chinese dance, hoop dance and hip-hop. The cast of this year's edition includes Aliesha Bryan, the Red Dance Studio Chinese Dancers, Sira Melikian, ShanDien LaRance and Michael “Big Mike” Fields.

Dances Patrelle: The Yorkville Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Dances Patrelle: The Yorkville Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Lenox Hill

Dances Patrelle offers its annual performance of The Yorkville Nutcracker, set in 1895 New York and featuring adorable child dancers alongside the professionals. This year's 25th annual edition once again features Abi Stafford—a longtime New York City Ballet star who left the company in September—as the Sugar Plum Fairy, joined this time by current NYCB principal Jared Angle as her Cavalier.

Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met
Photograph: Courtesy Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met

  • Music
  • Cabaret and standards
  • Upper West Side

A diminutive blond with a piercing, helium-tinged belt and a comic manner that harks back to great funny women of old, Chenoweth is the most distinctive musical-theater star to emerge in decades. She's also an Emmy-winning TV actor, an accomplished coloratura soprano and a first-rate concert performer. In this concert at the Metropolitan Opera, Chenoweth performs a set that includes holiday favorites from her new album, Happiness is…Christmas!

A Murray Little Christmas
Photograph: Courtesy Karl Giant

A Murray Little Christmas

  • Music
  • Cabaret and standards
  • Noho

New York’s stalwart old-school entertainer Murray “Mr. Showbiz” Hill brings his rollicking year-end celebration—always one of the highlights of the season—back to Joe's Pub with burlesque titillation, musical mayhem and comedic mirth. Guests include Ike Ufomadu, Bridget Everett, Angie Pontani, Inyang Bassey and the Nutcrackers Band.

One Christmas Carol
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

One Christmas Carol

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Long Island City

J. Max Baker plays more than 30 characters in a 75-minute solo version of Dickens's holiday ghost story. This adaptation was created and originally performed in 1995 by the actor's father Douglas H. Baker, and is now done around the world by Max and his brother, Kellan. Hooray for family traditions!

The New York Pops with Laura Benanti: Back Home for Christmas
Photograph: Broadway Blue Wave

The New York Pops with Laura Benanti: Back Home for Christmas

  • Music
  • Cabaret and standards
  • Midtown West

The Pops snap and crackle through their annual evening of holiday-season orchestral delights, including such mainstays as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, and “O, Holy Night." This year's edition—which marks the orchestra's return to its Carnegie Hall stomping grounds for the first time in nearly two years—features guest vocals by Broadway treasure Laura Benanti. Steven Reineke wields the baton.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Hip-hop
  • New Jersey

This production interprets the classic with hip-hop choreography and an updated version of the holiday story; directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber and adapted by Mike Fitelson, the production features onstage DJs, an amped-up version of the Tchaikovsky score and a short opening act by rap pioneer Kurtis Blow.

