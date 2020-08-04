The Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been canceled for the first time ever

All tickets for this year’s edition will be refunded.

The show will not go on for NYC’s one-and-only Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes for the first time in its 87-year existence.

The glittery spectacular that usually charms the city through the holiday season with its high-kicking Rockettes and toy-soldier routines, was forced to cancel due to the pandemic, Radio City owner MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes...has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a Tuesday statement from MSG Entertainment.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”

All tickets for this year’s edition will be refunded.

Beyond the seasonal excitement that the song-and-dance troupe brings to New York each winter, the shows are also a steady stream for New York tourism. However, the move to cancel the Christmas production is not a major shock, as Broadway theaters and many other indoor venues in New York, such as Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, will remain shuttered until 2021.

Looking ahead, tickets to the 2021 season of the Christmas Spectacular are already up for grabs.

And in the meantime, if you've ever wished you could kick it like a Rockette, you can learn their world-famous precision choreography (and their workouts) live from your living room.

