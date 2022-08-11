The Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing an intimate show at the historic Apollo Theater

Here is how you can get tickets.

Legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing a just-as-iconic venue in New York City on September 13: the Apollo Theater.

The intimate, one-night-only gig is in celebration of the launch of the group’s very own new SiriusXM channel (315) dubbed “Whole Lotta Red Hot.”

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most definitive bands in rock music that continue to innovate the genre with their musical craftsmanship and we are honored to present them as they make their debut at the Apollo Theater," said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, in an official statement.

The super-exciting musical event is an invitation-only affair, but we're here to give you a few tips on how to actually snag a ticket.

If you're a SiriusXM subscriber, scan the QR code here and listen to Whole Lotte Red Hot on the radio app any time from now through 11am on August 29. Watch out for a pop-up message that will instruct you on how to enter for a chance to win a pass.

If you're not a SiriusXM subscriber, you can still scan that QR code, then download the SXM app, follow the prompts to get a free month-long subscription and follow the above-mentioned guidance to maximize your chances of winning.

You could also enter the competition by mail. To do so, get a postcard or a 3x5 card, legibly print your first and last name on it followed by your address, phone number, email, name and date of the event you want to attend if you are selected as a winner and then mail the whole thing no later than August 29 to SXM ENTRIES, PO Box 1948 South Hackensack, New Jersey, 07606.

Good luck, folks!