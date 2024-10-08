The richness of Black cuisine get the spotlight at this first-ever culinary conference

A new celebration of cuisine found across the African diaspora is heading to NYC.

EatOkra, an app that connects people with Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. and currently features over 18,000 restaurants around the country, is hosting a conference to celebrate Black cuisine, community and commerce for the very first time.

Coming this Sunday, October 13, the inaugural Culinary Creatives Conference is hosted by James Beard Award winner KJ Kearney of Black Food Fridays. The day-long festival will include informative fireside chats with top industry leaders, including a panel discussion led by award-winning chef and restaurateur, Melba Wilson of Melba’s.

“Over the past four years, we’ve collaborated with our partners to provide grants, enhance access to capital, and supply vital resources that fortify these businesses. The Culinary Creatives Conference (3C) synthesizes these efforts, bringing a tangible, real-world dimension to our digital endeavors and creating a comprehensive platform for growth and innovation,” said Janique Edwards, EatOkra Co-Founder and COO in a press release.

And it wouldn’t be a culinary conference without food, now would it? Over 75 food and beverage vendors from across the tri-state area will be in attendance, including The Crabby Shack, Sweet Catch BK and The Spice Theory. Meanwhile, The Black Bar will be Black AF, naturally, featuring beers, wines and spirits from a variety of Black-owned brands. The bar will also be home to its own line up of live demos, including a class hosted by Jackie Summers of Sorel Liqueur, moderated by Will Coleman.

The Culinary Creatives Conference will be held on Sunday, October 13, from 9am to 6pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion. Buy your tickets here.