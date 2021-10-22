New York
Rockefeller Center, Ice Rink, ice skating
Photograph: Courtesy Rockefeller Center

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens November 6

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Already!

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
It may still feel like summer in the city, but winter joy is on the way.

Tickets to skate at The Rink at Rockefeller Center are already available, with the famous skating rink's opening date slated for Saturday, November 6. Purchase tickets in advance at www.skatingatrockcenter.com

The Rink will be open daily from 9am until midnight, and if you've never closed down the rink for that last late night skate, 2021 should be your year. Admission prices range from $20-$54 per person depending on the date and time of day. Skate rentals are available for $10. Local skaters can also purchase a membership to have access to the rink and unlimited skating throughout the season. 

Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Not too confident on ice? Learn the fundamentals of skating from professional instructors on the rink, with private lessons offered for an additional $60. In 30 minutes, your skating teacher will help you develop confidence and comfort on the ice. If you don't want the one on one attention, Skate School is also an option. Group lessons will be hosted on select Saturday mornings, bookable through the website.

And if you want the whole rink to yourself or loved ones, private events are now available, including proposal packages, anniversaries, birthdays and more. To arrange a special moment, email therink@rockefellercenter.com

City skaters don't have to wait until November to hit the ice: The Rink at Bryant Park opens as part of the Winter Village on Friday, October 29. Access is free, and tickets for reserved skate times are also reservable online. 

