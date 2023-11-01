New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022
Photograph: Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer | Last year’s Christmas tree

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!

It’s a local tree this year.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

As NYC turns the page from Halloween to the holidays, Rockefeller Center has announced that it has selected its Christmas tree.

The 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce hails from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton region—it’s a local tree this year! Donated by the McGinley Family, the tree is about 85 years old and weighs about 12 tons. It’s a whopping 43 feet in diameter!

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in November in NYC

The tree will be cut down on Thursday, November 9, and will be driven five hours south to Rockefeller Center, where it will be erected on Saturday, November 11.

2023 Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Photograph: courtesy of Tishman Speyer | The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Then, until the week after Thanksgiving, it will be decorated and wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights (that’s 5 miles worth!) and topped with the 900-pound Swarovski star. 

The lighting will take place on the night of Wednesday, November 29, and it’ll grace us with its beautiful presence until January 13, 2024, when it will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Already in the holiday spirit? Get ready to celebrate with these holiday events coming up!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.