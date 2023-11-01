As NYC turns the page from Halloween to the holidays, Rockefeller Center has announced that it has selected its Christmas tree.

The 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce hails from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton region—it’s a local tree this year! Donated by the McGinley Family, the tree is about 85 years old and weighs about 12 tons. It’s a whopping 43 feet in diameter!

The tree will be cut down on Thursday, November 9, and will be driven five hours south to Rockefeller Center, where it will be erected on Saturday, November 11.

Photograph: courtesy of Tishman Speyer | The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Then, until the week after Thanksgiving, it will be decorated and wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights (that’s 5 miles worth!) and topped with the 900-pound Swarovski star.

The lighting will take place on the night of Wednesday, November 29, and it’ll grace us with its beautiful presence until January 13, 2024, when it will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

