The sensational ‘Six’ gets a spotlight at the Museum of Broadway

Six, the flashy musical about the six wives of the 16th-century monarch Henry VIII who air their grievances in song, is getting the royal treatment at the Museum of Broadway this fall.

Opening November SIXth, “Six: The Royal Gallery” will take over a section of the new Museum of Broadway with Tony Award-winning costumes, set installations, fan art, listening stations, and immersive photo ops, like the chance to sit on the Six throne.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the global sensation of SIX at The Museum of Broadway,” said Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti, Co-Founders, The Museum of Broadway. “We are losing-our-heads excited to showcase this history-making show and bring its unapologetic celebration of female empowerment to life through this exhibit.”

If you don’t know, Six’s “80 minutes are stuffed with clever turns of rhyme and catchy pastiche melodies that let mega-voiced singers toss off impressive ‘riffs to ruffle your ruffs,’” according to our Theater Critic Adam Feldman. “The show’s own riffs on history are educational, too, like a cheeky new British edition of Schoolhouse Rock. If all these hors d’oeuvres don’t quite add up to a meal, they are undeniably tasty.”

It’ll fit right in with the Museum of Broadway’s collection, which features costumes, rare documents, photographs, sketches and immersive tributes to popular musicals.

When “Six: The Royal Gallery” opens on November 6, it’ll accompany the “SIXth of the Month Series,” which is a program of special events, in-theater activations and exclusive content for Six fans and audience members. You can find out more about these events by following the show at @SIXBroadway or by signing up at SIXONBROADWAY.com/signup.