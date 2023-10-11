Defy Gravi-tea at The Plaza's new Wicked-themed tea service

Something wicked is brewing at The Plaza Hotel. The Palm Court's iconic stained-glass dome is now bathed in emerald light, and beneath the dome, patrons are dining on a Wicked-themed tea with plenty of green and pink accents.

The Plaza's newly launched "Defying Gravi-Tea" afternoon tea service is available through October 31. The delectable tea celebrates the Halloween season in New York City, as well as 20 years of the beloved musical Wicked on Broadway.

The menu includes plenty of savory and sweet delicacies.

On the savory side, there's the "It's Foie 'Gaaaa' Macaron" with foie mousse, truffle kewpie mayo, and caviar. Of course, afternoon tea would not be complete without a dainty cucumber sandwich, and "Glinda's & Elphaba's Cucumber Sandwich" rises to the occasion with sliced cucumbers, lemon zest, yuzu, chives, and dill on pillowy white bread.

Photography: Courtesy of The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel

As for sweet treats, "Glinda's Tart" appeals to both the eyes and the tastebuds with rose lychee raspberry confit and lychee and rose mascarpone chantilly. The "Flying Monkey Macaron" comes with a white chocolate pistachio ganache.

Among many other finger sandwiches and sweets, the tea service also comes with a selection of scones, served with Devonshire cream, kalamansi and lemon curd, and house-made berries and lime preserves.

Each guest can choose between more than two dozen teas, from the Chai Imperial to the Lavender Oolong to the caffeine-free Roobis Du Hamman (which we loved).

The Signature Wicked Tea costs $134/person. The Grand Imperial Wicked Tea, which adds caviar and champagne to the menu, costs $599/two people.

Photography: Courtesy of The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel

If you want to take the experience to the next level, there's even a gorgeous green cocktail called the "Witches Brew." Served in a coupe glass, this bewitching potion is fit for The Wicked Witch of The West herself.

While you're there, don't miss the display case showing off Glinda's party dress, a pink ruffled frock worn on Broadway.

This tea is sure to be "popular!" Make a reservation online or by calling The Plaza at 212-546-5300. Afternoon tea is served daily, 10:30am to 4pm in The Plaza's Palm Court.

One more tip: The Plaza always encourages guests to dress nicely for afternoon tea (refrain from wearing shorts, men’s sleeveless shirts, casual hats, ripped denim and athletic wear). We recommend taking that to the next level: Wear green or pink for the occasion, just like Elphaba and Glinda would do.