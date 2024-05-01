The Serafina team is giving away 500 free pizza slices in NYC tomorrow

Pizza Fun House is a new parlor by the Serafina Hospitality Group set to debut at 63 West 8th Street by 6th Avenue in Greenwich Village tomorrow. To celebrate the grand opening, the staff is giving out a whopping 500 free slices of delicious, warm pizza from 1pm until supplies last.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pizza Fun House

Although the promotion is enough of a reason to run to the new spot, the restaurant's concept and menu deserve some attention of their own as well.

The pizzeria looks just like what it sounds like: expect brightly colored geometric Googie-style interiors that are inspired by Serafina co-founders Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf's pop culture memories from their Italian childhood.

The menu plays on nostalgia as well, featuring hearty mains like the meatball parm dish, all served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

House-made pastas include penne a la vodka and meat lasagna but there are also sandwiches and salads on offer.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pizza Fun House

Of course, the main event is all about pizza, and for good reason. Each pie is cooked at a precise 240-degree temperature for five minutes inside a Roman Castelli oven that "allows for a versatile range of styles, all while maintaining the integrity of the dough's sourdough-like profile," reads an official press release. The ingredients are sourced directly from Italy—think tomatoes from Naples and olive oil from Sicily—when creating the pizze that are sold by the slice or as whole pies.

Let's not forget about dessert: banana splits and cannoli are must-haves alongside a range of milkshake flavors that include the black and white, a variety inspired by the iconic New York cookie, of course.

As mentioned in the press release, Pizza Fun House sounds exactly like the classic Happy Days-style diner that plenty of New Yorkers look back fondly on. We're here for all of it, especially when a visit involves free pizza.