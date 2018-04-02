  • News
The Sex and the City cast has endorsed Cynthia Nixon’s governor run

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday April 2 2018, 12:57pm

Photograph: Craig Blankenhorn
Sex and the City 2

As Cynthia Nixon prepares to launch a new career in politics with her run for New York governor, she's getting some backup from her buddies in a past life. On Thursday, former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed Nixon's political run with this strangely-formatted Instagram post:

 

Parker joins Kristen Davis, who has vocally supported Nixon since the beginning. On March 22, when asked whether she would support her co-star, Kim Cattrall gave a casually shady, though still affirmative, response: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.” Go off, queen. 

Nixon is slated to appear on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, April 4 for her first TV interview since announcing her run.

