The Sex and the City cast has endorsed Cynthia Nixon’s governor run

As Cynthia Nixon prepares to launch a new career in politics with her run for New York governor, she's getting some backup from her buddies in a past life. On Thursday, former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed Nixon's political run with this strangely-formatted Instagram post:

Parker joins Kristen Davis, who has vocally supported Nixon since the beginning. On March 22, when asked whether she would support her co-star, Kim Cattrall gave a casually shady, though still affirmative, response: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.” Go off, queen.

Nixon is slated to appear on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, April 4 for her first TV interview since announcing her run.

