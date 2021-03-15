The Shed at Hudson Yards is officially reopening next month

We can't believe we're saying this but here it goes: New Yorkers will soon have a chance to catch a live performance smack-dab in the middle of the city thanks to a new series at The Shed—the much-discussed cultural center in Hudson Yards featuring a retractable roof.

Aptly called "An Audience with...," the five-night performance series will kick off on April 2 through April 22. Needless to say, the 18,000-square-foot space will follow New York State health guidelines (think a new ventilation system, distanced seating, 115-foot-high ceilings).

"After an unprecedented yearlong shutdown of indoor performance in New York, The Shed looks to once again celebrate the irreplaceable communal experience of attending a live show," said Alex Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed, in an official press release announcing the news. "Though music and comedy, we hope 'An Audience with...' will provide some much-needed beauty and joy for both artists and audiences and, along with our other spring/summer programs, will contribute to our city's recovery."

Photograph: Jasdeep Kang

The opening night of the programming will feature singer and cellist Kelsey Lu. Musicians from the New York Philharmonic will take the stage on April 14 and 15 while soprano Renée Fleming will treat audiences to her mesmerizing voice on April 21. The next night, on April 22, comedian Michelle Wolf promises to make everyone laugh.

In addition to seating visitors in socially-distanced pairs, the nonprofit art center announced that only 150 people will be allowed to attend each performance (the venue can host up to 1,200 folks in regular times). Ticket holders will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and they should also expect timed entries and exits, contactless ticket scanning, maximum performance lengths of 80 minutes and no coat check or concessions. Of course, we'll take what we can get.

But that's not all: the series is just a kickoff to the destination's spring/summer programming, which includes the always delightful Frieze New York art fair, set to take over the space in May.

Tickets for the various acts go on sale this week on The Shed's official website.

Most popular on Time Out

- This NYC restaurant is offering a decadent at-home omakase experience

- A massive statue of RBG is being unveiled in downtown Brooklyn today

- A broken glass ceiling is now surrounding Fearless Girl to celebrate International Women’s Day

- Grocery stores became the new clubs this year

- St. Patrick's Day in NYC 2021 Guide Including Irish Pubs and More

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.