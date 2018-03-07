  • News
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The snowstorm makes it a great night to score cheap Broadway tickets

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday March 7 2018, 4:23pm

The snowstorm makes it a great night to score cheap Broadway tickets
Photograph: Clayton Guse

The show must go on—despite the thundersnow

Though the second nor’easter in one week is currently pummeling New York with snow, rain or a combination of both, Broadway shows are proceeding as scheduled. In fact, we recommend venturing out to the literal Great White Way tonight, since standby lines will be sparser than normal, cancelled flights will force tourists to stay home and certain shows are actually offering snow-day discounts. (As always, proceed with caution as mandated by the Winter Storm Warning that's in effect until 4am Thursday.)

“Often there are great seats available on snow days and there is usually little to no line at TKTS Times Square, which sells matinee tickets until 2pm and begins evening sales at 3pm,” says a spokesperson for TKTS. “If your office is closing early or you’re home today and can still make it out to the theater this afternoon or tonight, you can see what shows are for sale on the TKTS app or online, or come grab a pair.” 

Dear Evan Hansen actually recommends swinging by its cancellation line tonight, and these shows are offering their own deals when purchasing tickets: 

A Bronx Tale: Code BXTSNOW gets you $50 tickets

Jerry Springer—The Opera: Code SNOW! gets you $45 tickets

Farinelli and the King: Code FKSNOWDAY gets you $59 tickets

The Play That Goes Wrong: Code PYSNOW314 gets you $45 tickets

Amy and the Orphans: Code ATOSNOW1 gets you $40 tickets

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 680 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest