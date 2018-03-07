The snowstorm makes it a great night to score cheap Broadway tickets

The show must go on—despite the thundersnow.

Though the second nor’easter in one week is currently pummeling New York with snow, rain or a combination of both, Broadway shows are proceeding as scheduled. In fact, we recommend venturing out to the literal Great White Way tonight, since standby lines will be sparser than normal, cancelled flights will force tourists to stay home and certain shows are actually offering snow-day discounts. (As always, proceed with caution as mandated by the Winter Storm Warning that's in effect until 4am Thursday.)

“Often there are great seats available on snow days and there is usually little to no line at TKTS Times Square, which sells matinee tickets until 2pm and begins evening sales at 3pm,” says a spokesperson for TKTS. “If your office is closing early or you’re home today and can still make it out to the theater this afternoon or tonight, you can see what shows are for sale on the TKTS app or online, or come grab a pair.”

Dear Evan Hansen actually recommends swinging by its cancellation line tonight, and these shows are offering their own deals when purchasing tickets:

A Bronx Tale: Code BXTSNOW gets you $50 tickets

Jerry Springer—The Opera: Code SNOW! gets you $45 tickets

Farinelli and the King: Code FKSNOWDAY gets you $59 tickets

The Play That Goes Wrong: Code PYSNOW314 gets you $45 tickets

Amy and the Orphans: Code ATOSNOW1 gets you $40 tickets

Winter Snow Warning: This #noreaster might surprise you in an amazing way. Visit our cancellation line at the Music Box Theatre; #DearEvanHansen’s 2:00PM and 8:00PM performances will go on as planned. — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) March 7, 2018

❄️ Winter Storm Offer! Use code FKSNOWDAY and get $59 tickets for today's performances of #FarinelliAndTheKing ❄️ — Farinelli Broadway (@FarinelliBway) March 7, 2018

Nor'easter? NOR'PROBLEM! Stay warm for $45 at #BwayGoesWrong today at 2 and 8PM! 🔥 Use code PYSNOW314: https://t.co/XY9A2Ec5Hu pic.twitter.com/SetnYG8CsS — The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway (@BwayGoesWrong) March 7, 2018

The show must go on! #rtcAmy



Brave the storm and see AMY AND THE ORPHANS today, March 7, for $40 with the code ATOSNOW1: https://t.co/mYF6ZzSHHl pic.twitter.com/8obP3LJAUt — Roundabout Theatre Company (@RTC_NYC) March 7, 2018

