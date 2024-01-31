Although the Staten Island Ferry is surrounded by water, it’s been feeling a little dry lately. In case you didn’t notice, the service stopped serving alcohol onboard just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, the world-famous ferry just announced that it’s accepting proposals from now until March 7 for operators to sell snacks and liquor onboard again, and it’s expecting it to be available by the fall of 2024.

RECOMMENDED: The 11 best boat tours in NYC

For a long time, the Staten Island Ferry was known as one of the best places to chill and grab a beer in the city, especially during the warmer months. They were most famous for their “ferry beers,” which were just $3-$4. Although there’s no guarantee that the new liquor they’ll have on board will be that cheap, the mere thought that the iconic ferry will start to feel like a party again almost feels like part of the soul of the city is returning, too.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Mayor Eric Adams, we all know he likes to get turnt, and we simply have to give props where props are due. “More and more New Yorkers are riding our ferries for work and for fun, and they deserve to kick back, have a snack, and enjoy the journey without a second thought,” he said in a statement.

After four years of having no food or alcohol for sale on the ferry, this was a long time coming. "Since the pandemic is over, we’ve slowly seen more riders returning to the Staten Island Ferry," said Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis. "The return of concessions will only bolster ridership and create a more enjoyable experience for our borough’s commuters and visitors alike."

A staggering 45,000 people take the free Staten Island ferry every day. Now, all of the 21+ commuters could get a little buzzed if they want. They’ll have to drink fast, though—the typical ride from the tip of Manhattan to Staten Island is just 25 minutes.

If you are a refreshments operator and want to throw your hat in the ring, you can submit a proposal to sell on the ferry here.