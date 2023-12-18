The 'Stranger Things' play is reportedly headed to Broadway as a trilogy

Here is some major theater news: the much-talked about Stranger Things play, a prequel to the popular Netflix TV show, will reportedly head to Broadway as a trilogy some time in the near future.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the series' first play, just premiered in London's West End and Deadline reports that parts two and three are "set to follow [...] in two- or three-year intervals." According to the website, each sequel will launch in London although "there are already plans for Stranger Things: The First Shadow to transfer to Broadway."

Here is what we know about the inaugural production so far: the show is based in the late 1950s, when one Henry Creel first moves to the town of Hawkings in Indiana, also chronicling his becoming the ruler of the Upside Down.

Spectators will come face-to-face with the high school versions of some beloved characters from the TV show, including a young Jim Hopper, a teen Bob Newby and an adolescent Joyce Maldonado.

Check out the official trailer for the London play:

Lest you think the show to be a departure from the original material, think again: brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the Netflix series, wrote the play alongside Kate Trefrey, a staff writer on the TV show, and playwright Jack Thorne of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fame.

"In season four we learn about Henry Creel and his disruptive presence in Hawkins, as told from the point of view of his dad, Victor Creel, who's in the mental hospital. And then we hear kind of a different version from Vecna as he's telling his spooky story to Nancy," Thorne told Time Out London. "This play is set about the same time, when Henry first arrives in Hawkins and things start to go really wrong. But it’s told from a more universal perspective. And so you really understand what happened and why it happened and how he ended up with killing his family and how he ended up with [another show antagonist] Doctor Brenner."

Interestingly enough, the playwright told our sister publication that the ideal way to catch the stage play is to first watch seasons one through four of Stranger Things on Netflix, then head to the theater and, after that, indulge in season five, which will be the series' last (no word yet on when that will premiere).